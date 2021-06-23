Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, June 10, through Wednesday, June 16.
*On Thursday, June 16, deputies responded to an attempt to locate in reference to a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle near the home of the vehicle’s registered owner. As the motorist was pulling into their residence, they struck a parked car and collided with their home. The investigation showed impairment may have been a factor.
*On Friday, June 11, deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Cambria and Westby drives. The motorist reported they were blinded by a bright light, causing them to lose control of their vehicle and strike a mailbox.
*On Saturday, June 12, a motorist was found to be in physical control of a vehicle while impaired. They were in the area of San Marcus Drive and El Pueblo Blvd.
*On Sunday, June 13, a resident in the area of Tepee and Boulder drives reported seeing juveniles driving what was described as a white Ford Focus, knocking over trashcans in the area.
*On Sunday, June 13, a resident hiking from the Adero Canyon Trailhead found a knife. The resident turned custody of the knife over to MCSO.
*On Sunday, June 13, deputies received a report from a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. that an unknown person went into the retail business and took items without paying for them.
*On Monday, June 14, it was reported that livestock was roaming in the vicinity of Tioga and Desert Vista drives.
*On Monday, June 14, a motorist drove their vehicle to the fire station on Palisades and Avenue of the Fountains so firefighters could extinguish a fire in the vehicle.
*On Monday, June 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Monterey Drive reported that an unknown person(s) withdrew a large sum of money from the resident’s bank account without authorization.
*On Monday, June 14, there was a vehicle collision in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd.
*On Monday, June 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd., where it was reported that an unknown person(s) went into a local retail business and took items without paying for them.
*On Monday, June 14, a resident of the 11000 block of Buffalo Drive reported that they received a package they did not order. The resident turned over the package to MCSO.
*On Tuesday, June 15, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive reported computer fraud. They received a message on their computer indicating their computer contained illegal files and instructed them to contact Microsoft to resolve the issue. The person they called presented themselves as a representative of Microsoft and convinced the resident to purchase gift cards and give them the security numbers.
*On Tuesday, June 15, a resident of the 14000 block of Territory Trail reported that unknown person(s) stole a wristwatch from their residence.
*On Wednesday, June 16, a resident in the area of the intersection of Palisades and El Lago boulevards reported there was a cow on the side of the road that appeared confused. Deputies were not able to locate the cow.
*On Wednesday, June 16, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that a male subject damaged their property.
*On Wednesday, June 16, deputies arrested and took into custody a subject for an outstanding warrant. The arrest was made in the 16000 block of Glendora Drive.