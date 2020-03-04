Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains on Saturday, Feb. 22, where a victim reported his laptop, wallet and iPad were stolen from the unit he was staying in while visiting a family member.
The victim also reported a fraudulent charge made on one of the credit cards at a local grocery store. Deputies went to the store and viewed surveillance footage and spoke to employees. The suspect could be seen on camera in possession of the stolen property.
Deputies were able to obtain a positive ID on the suspect and served a search warrant at her residence, ultimately locating the stolen property and a receipt from the grocery store where she purchased over $300 in gift cards with the stolen credit card. The suspect was booked into jail on identify theft, credit card theft and burglary. The suspect was previously an employee of the complex where the burglary occurred.
*On Thursday, Feb. 20, a resident of the 11600 block of Spotted Horse Trail reported that on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at approximately 5 a.m. his vehicle was burglarized. The vehicle was unlocked and he noted low-valued items stolen, which is why he had not reported the burglary. The victim said he heard from neighbors that other vehicles in the area had been burglarized, so he decided to report it.
*On Friday, Feb. 21, deputies received a report from a victim in the 14400 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. that while hiking, an unknown suspect smashed the back window to her locked vehicle and stole her purse. The victim then received an alert on one of the stolen credit cards in her purse that an attempted purchase was made at a Fry’s Grocery Store in Scottsdale. Deputies responded to the store and were able to obtain video surveillance that showed a male subject attempting to purchase gift cards with the stolen credit card, however the register locked up and the subject left without making the purchase. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
*On Friday, Feb. 21, a business owner in the 17000 block of Enterprise Drive reported that he sold two tires to a subject through Ebay and shipped the tires. The purchaser claimed the tires arrived damaged and the business sent shipping labels for the tires to be shipped back. The owner stated that he received an empty box back that did not contain the tires.
*On Monday, Feb. 24, deputies received a report from the area of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains that while at a local town event a victim had his wallet stolen. He believed that he may have been the victim of a pickpocket because he recalled a male subject bumping into him and then an hour later, he noticed his wallet missing.
*On Saturday, Feb. 22, a resident of the 15700 block of Cervantes Court reported that someone slashed the tire to his vehicle as it was parked in front of his home.
*On Monday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 14000 block of Midland Drive reported an unknown person dumped pink neon paint on his driveway sometime during the night. The paint required substantial cleanup estimated at $500.
*On Thursday, Feb. 20, a deputy stopped a motorist on Saguaro Blvd. near Amhurst Drive for driving with an expired registration. It was determined the driver had an outstanding felony arrest warrant with a $25,000 bond. The motorist was also required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for a prior DUI conviction, which he did not. The motorist was booked into jail on the outstanding arrest warrant.
*On Thursday, Feb. 20, at Verde River drive and Paul Nordin Parkway a motorist in a U-Haul truck sideswiped an unoccupied, parked vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.
*On Thursday, Feb. 20, a vehicle pulling a trailer at Shea and Saguaro boulevards rear-ended another vehicle as it began to brake due to traffic in front of him slowing. The driver stated that with the trailer, he was not able to stop in time. No injuries were reported.
*On Thursday, Feb. 20, at Verde River and Avenue of the Fountains, a vehicle pulling a trailer attempted to turn at the four-way stop and struck the stop sign with the trailer. The stop sign was damaged and Town staff was notified.
*On Friday, Feb. 21, a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed in the 14200 block of El Pueblo Blvd. struck a parked vehicle which was unoccupied and legally parked. The collision caused the occupied vehicle to catch fire. Two nearby residents heard the collision and attempted to put out the fire and helped pull two occupants out of the vehicle. Both occupants suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver was believed to be impaired and an ongoing DUI investigation is taking place.
*On Saturday, Feb. 22, at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive a motorist attempted to pull into the lane of travel after being stopped in the bike lane and struck a vehicle that was already traveling in the roadway. No injuries were reported.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 16700 block of Gunsight Drive reported an attempted scam in which he received a phone call from a person to whom he provided remote access into his computer and provided him with his bank account information. The caller requested that he send a $19,000 check to an overseas bank account, which he did not do. After the conversation, he contacted MCSO and his bank and found no unauthorized charges had been made and the bank was able to freeze his account to avoid any attempts.
*Wednesday, Feb. 26, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Drive reported that an unknown suspect was successful in withdrawing $400 from her PayPal account at a Walmart store. The victim is not aware of how her information was compromised or how the suspect was able to access and withdraw funds from her account.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 26, a vehicle was stopped at a red light at Shea and Saguaro boulevards when a second vehicle rear-ended it. There were no injuries reported and only minor damage to both vehicles.