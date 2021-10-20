Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 13.
*On Thursday, Oct. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Briarwood Drive reported that unknown individuals stole a check from their mailbox and cashed the check.
*On Thursday, Oct. 7, there was a private property collision in the 9000 block of Saguaro Blvd. The investigation revealed the at-fault party was possibly impaired.
*On Thursday, Oct. 7, deputies received a complaint from a restaurant in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. that a subject went into the business and consumed merchandise and did not pay their bill.
*On Friday, Oct. 8, a resident of the 14000 block of Aguilar Drive reported an unknown person(s) made unauthorized charges on their bank card.
*On Saturday, Oct. 9, an individual in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that someone had threatened them with physical harm.
*On Sunday, Oct. 10, there was a private property vehicle collision near the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. The at-fault driver fled the scene without leaving the required information.
*On Sunday, Oct. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to establish automotive insurance.
*On Sunday, Oct. 10, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Boulevard where a subject was charged with trespassing after they refused a lawful order to leave an establishment.
*On Sunday, Oct. 10, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway where there was a vehicle collision. A driver did not stop in time and struck the rear end of another vehicle that was stopped for a traffic signal.
*On Sunday, Oct. 10, there was a vehicle collision at the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. A driver did not stop in time and struck the rear end of another vehicle that was in the process of making a right-hand turn.
*On Monday, Oct. 11, a resident of the 16000 block of Oxford Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole items out of their mailbox.
*On Monday, Oct. 11, an unknown person went into a retail establishment in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. and left the store without paying for items they had taken.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 12, a resident of the 9000 block of Horizon Trail reported an unknow person(s) stole jewelry from their residence.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 12, a resident of the 15000 block of Eagle Nest Drive reported that unknown person(s) used their personal information to establish a cellular phone account.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 13, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Gunsight Drive where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist made a U-turn at the location and was struck by another motorist who was traveling northbound on Saguaro Boulevard.