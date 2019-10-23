Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the overlook on Shea Boulevard just west of Palisades on Monday morning, Oct. 14, for an unresponsive male subject.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, deputies found a male subject in his 50s who was deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
During the investigation deputies learned that the man had been the subject of a missing person report taken by Scottsdale PD.
*On Friday, Oct. 11, a woman called 9-1-1 to report that when she pulled in to a store in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd., an older male subject with gray hair approached her vehicle and motioned for her to roll down her window. When she refused, the male subject opened the passenger door and began yelling obscenities at her and her 9-year-old daughter. When she threatened to call police, the man walked into the store and exited with a beer and left northbound on Saguaro.
*On Friday, Oct. 11, a resident in the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd. was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly yelled obscenities at another neighbor and her landscapers because of the noise the landscapers were making with leaf blowers.
*On Saturday, Oct. 12, a patron of a business in the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported returning to their vehicle to find that the passenger front window of the car had been broken by an unknown suspect in an attempt to burglarize the vehicle. The victim’s purse, which was located on the floorboard, was stolen.
*On Monday, Oct. 14, a resident of the 14800 block of Deerskin Drive reported being scammed out of $900 when she was called by an unknown person and told she had won money in a sweepstakes. She was told to send the check for $900 in order for them to release the winnings. Upon realizing this was a fraud the victim contacted law enforcement.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 16, a resident of the 19000 block of Alondra Way reported an unknown person used their credit card to make two charges totaling over $1,600 to Western Union.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 16, a woman reported receiving an email from a person known to her requesting that she send a gift card for $100. The victim did so and was later informed by the person that his email account had been hacked earlier in the day.
*On Friday, Oct. 11, a female subject entered a store in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. and stole two vacuum cleaners valued at $800 each. The subject left the store with the merchandise without the theft being detected immediately.
*On Saturday, Oct. 12, a Realtor reported that four open house signs belonging to her were stolen from the corner of Palisades and Shea boulevards.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 15, a woman reported that while she was parked at the store in the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. and went into a store for 15 minutes, someone entered her vehicle and stole a company-owned laptop from the vehicle. She believes she may have left the doors to the car unlocked.
* On Monday, Oct. 14, deputies received a report from Town of Fountain Hills park employees that over the past two months, unknown individuals are damaging park bathrooms by ripping soap dispensers off the wall and then spreading the soap all over the bathroom, requiring park staff to have to replace the dispensers and clean up the mess.
*On Thursday, Oct. 10, a woman reported her vehicle stolen from a driveway in the 15700 block of Sycamore Drive. Her vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which showed the vehicle to be located in Star Valley. Gila County Sheriff’s Office was notified and located the vehicle and a suspect was arrested.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 16, deputies received a report of a work truck stolen from a gated, secure lot in the 16900 block of Enterprise Drive. The victim reported that the truck was left unlocked with the keys located inside the vehicle, but parked in the gated and secure lot. The vehicle was later found at a different location in Fountain Hills and the owner did not want to press charges, as he believed an employee of the business may have taken the truck.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 15, deputies stopped a male driver on McDowell Mountain Road for speeding at 62 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45. It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days pursuant to state law.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 15, deputies stopped a motorist on Shea Boulevard near FireRock Country Club Drive and charged them with criminal speed, allegedly traveling 97 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50.
*On Friday, Oct. 11, deputies received a report that a vehicle making a turn in the 11600 block of Sparrow lane crashed into a residential mailbox. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Oct. 14, a vehicle pulling out of a private driveway near Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards struck an oncoming vehicle. No injuries were reported.
*On Sunday, Oct. 13, a resident of the 15900 block of Trevino Drive reported his mailbox was damaged by a vehicle crashing into it at some point during the night. The vehicle left without the driver notifying the homeowner or contacting law enforcement.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 16, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Salida Drive where a driver experienced a medical issue and crashed their vehicle into a home. The driver’s driving privileges were revoked, resulting in them being charged with driving with a revoked license. The driver was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
*A Fountain Hills man was arrested Oct. 15 by for alleged stalking incidents being investigated by Paradise Valley Police Department. Isaac Straus was booked into jail on charges of stalking and computer tampering, using a computer to send threatening messages.