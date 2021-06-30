Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 23.
*On Thursday, June 17, a resident of the 17000 block of E. Valloroso Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole a boat from their residence.
*On Friday, June 18, deputies arrested a subject in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The person was arrested for entering a residence from which they had been trespassed.
*On Friday, June 18, a resident of the 15000 block of Kim Drive reported an unknown person(s) portrayed themselves as a Publisher Clearing House employee and tried to obtain funds from a residence.
*On Friday, June 18, a resident of the area near Chicory and Cholla drives reported hearing what sounded like gunfire or fireworks. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the noise.
*On Friday, June 18, deputies responded to the intersection of Eagle Mountain Parkway and Shea Blvd., where there was a two-vehicle collision. A vehicle collided with another motorist as it turned from Eagle Mountain onto Shea Blvd.
*On Saturday, June 19, a vehicle located in the 15000 block of Peakview Court was found to contain a large quantity of drugs. The case is under investigation.
*On Sunday, June 20, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where an unknown person took several items from the business without paying for them.
*On Sunday, June 20, two residents became involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties involved was injured during the confrontation and went to the hospital for further medical evaluation.
*On Monday, June 21, a resident of the area of Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains reported an abandoned bike. The custody of the bike was turned over to MCSO. Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful.
*On Monday, June 21, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd., where it was reported an unknown person took several items from the business without paying for the items.
*On Wednesday, June 23, two residents became involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties left prior to deputies arriving. The other party was found to have an outstanding warrant, for which they were arrested.
*On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards, where a pedestrian reported being struck by a motor vehicle and said the vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian sustained injuries because of the collision. The vehicle was not immediately located.