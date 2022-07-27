The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 20.
*A motorist was stopped for speeding in the area of Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. It was determined the driver was driving on a suspended license. The driver was cited for speed and for the suspended license.
*A motorist was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. It was determined the driver was driving on a suspended license. The driver was cited for the stop sign violation and for the suspended license.
*An unknown suspect stole two political signs from a residential yard located in the 14000 block of Greenhurst Ave.
*A person reported being harassed by a neighbor in the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane.
*A resident in the 17000 block of Salida Dr. reported a contractor was paid a deposit to complete work on the residence and the contractor has avoided contact and has not conducted any of the work as agreed upon.
*Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. They located the individual who was reported to be possibly using drugs. The subject was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of the city of Mesa and was arrested on the warrant.
*An unknown suspect broke a window to a residence in the 16400 block of Arroyo Vista by throwing a rock through the window and did damage to two vehicles at the residence.
*Deputies took a report of a theft in the 11600 Block of Saguaro Blvd. The victim reported they gave the suspect property to repair, and the suspect can no longer be located. The victim later found negative information online about the person she used for the repair.
*Deputies took a report of a criminal damage in which an unknown suspect broke the window to his vehicle overnight while it was parked on the street in front of his residence in the 15700 block of Jericho Dr.
*Deputies took a report of a person attempting to open a rear sliding glass door to a residence, which was recorded on a security camera in the 16400 block of Arroyo Vista.
*Deputies took a report of a criminal damage in which the victim reported he believed the tire to his wife’s vehicle was slashed while at a business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd.
*Deputies took a report of criminal damage in which the victim reported their side gate had been kicked in by an unknown person in the 14000 block of La Casa Dr.
*Deputies responded to a residential fire in the 15600 block of Centipede Dr. The home had been struck by lightning a couple of hours before and is believed to be the cause of the fire.
*A male subject was contacted during a call for service in the 16900 block of Alamosa Ave. It was determined the man had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Fountain Hills Court. He was arrested on the warrant and booked into jail.
*Deputies arrested a male subject on an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Fountain Hills Court after deputies received a call for service about a suspicious subject in the area of the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd.
*Deputies responded to a non-injury traffic accident at Shea and Palisades boulevards in which two vehicles collided in the intersection. Both drivers had conflicting information as to how the accident occurred.
*Deputies took a report in the 16800 block of El Lago Blvd. of credit card fraud in which an unauthorized person made purchases totaling more than $10,000 on the victim’s credit card.
*Deputies were called to a business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. for a trespassing complaint. It was determined the subject had an outstanding arrest warrant. The subject was arrested and booked on the warrant.
*Deputies took a report of a non-injury hit and run accident on private property in which the victim’s vehicle was struck and damaged by another vehicle while it was parked. The driver responsible for hitting the vehicle did not notify the owner of the vehicle or leave their information on the vehicle as required by state law.
*Deputies took a report of a hit and run accident of an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Sonoran Way and Monterey Drive. The owner of the vehicle was out of town when his parked vehicle was struck. He was notified by a friend of the damage.
*Deputies were called to the 17200 block of Shea Blvd. for a trespassing. A person contacted was determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of the city of Mesa and was arrested.
*Deputies took a report of an identity theft in the 15700 block of Jackrabbit in which the victim received a letter regarding an account in her name which she did not open.
*Deputies took a report of an attempted theft at the business located in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. in which an unknown person damaged the car wash kiosk attempting to gain entry to the currency storage.
*Deputies took a report of a theft from a residence in the 16800 block of Stoneridge Dr. in which the victim hired a moving company to move their belongings to a new residence and the victim discovered several firearms were missing.
*Deputies responded to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic accident at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Inca Avenue in which one vehicle failed to yield to another vehicle at the stop sign resulting in a collision.
*Deputies took a report of a shoplifting that occurred at the business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. Three suspects concealed dozens of DVD’s valued at over $3,000 and left the store without paying for them.
*Deputies took a report of a burglary from a vehicle in the 13400 block of Manzanita Lane in which an unknown suspect entered a parked, unlocked vehicle and stole a firearm.
*Deputies responded to a single-vehicle, minor-injury accident at Palisades Boulevard and Westby Drive in which alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision. A DUI investigation was conducted and charges will be pending the outcome of blood analysis.