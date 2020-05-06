Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received three reports of two female subjects going door-to-door in Fountain Hills asking for food or money on Friday, April 24.
A resident in the 17300 block of Grande Blvd. reported two female subjects who were panhandling in the area while a vehicle was following them. The caller was concerned that the two were casing the area. Deputies responded to the area, but could not locate the couple.
A second call came from a resident in the 17300 block of Sunscape Drive reporting a male and female subject going door-to-door attempting to sell magazines, who should not be out while the Stay at Home Order in place. Deputies responded to the area but could not locate the individuals.
Deputies located the subjects following a third call to the area of Escalante Drive and El Pueblo Blvd. A caller reported two female subjects going door to door asking people for money and food, while another neighbor stated that they came to his door trying to sell magazines and then asked for a cash donation. Deputies located the two subjects and identified them and educated them on the Governor’s Executive Stay at Home Order.
*On Thursday, April 23, a caller reported that her wallet may have been stolen from the business in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. after she realized she likely dropped the wallet in the parking lot and no one had turned the wallet in.
*On Thursday, April 23, a motorist was stopped for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. near Amhurst Drive. Deputies reported the vehicle travelling 56 mile per hour where the speed limit is 35. It was determined the driver had his license suspended and was required to have an ignition interlock device on the vehicle, which he did not. The driver was issued a criminal citation for driving on a suspended driver’s license, a civil citation for speeding, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days due to no interlock device, pursuant with state law.
*On Friday, April 24, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person entered into her vehicle while it was parked at the business and stole money and credit cards from her purse. There were no signs of forced entry and the caller cancelled all of her cards prior to any unauthorized charges being made.
*On Friday, April 24, a resident of the 14900 block of Aspen Drive reported that two unauthorized charges were identified on her checking account, made by the same company in an eight-day period. The victim notified the bank and the bank is looking into the charges.
*On Friday, April 24, a resident of the 15900 block of Eagle Rock Drive reported she received an unsolicited email from a person claiming to have embarrassing information about her that they would release on the internet if not provided with a specified amount of Bitcoin currency within 24 hours. The caller identified this as a common attempted scam and reported it to MCSO.
*On Saturday, April 25, deputies issued a motorist a citation for excessive speed for traveling 90 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50 on Shea Blvd. near Palisades.
*On Saturday, April 25, a resident of the 14200 block of Oakwood Lane reported hearing a noise inside his apartment while he was in the carport. When he went and checked on his apartment, he observed a male subject walking down the stairs to his front door. The male subject made a comment to him and then left in a vehicle. The victim looked inside his residence and found that cash had been stolen from inside.
*On Saturday, April 25, a caller reported a possible violation of the Governor’s Executive Order related to a restaurant that had a sign in the window saying live music, patio views and parties in the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. The caller believed the restaurant may not be adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order.
*On Saturday, April 25, a resident of the 15500 block of Cholla Drive reported receiving an unsolicited email from a person claiming to have embarrassing information about her that they would release if a specified amount of Bitcoin currency wasn’t provided within 24 hours. The caller stated that the person provided a prior password she had used on an account. The caller did not fall for the scam and reported it to MCSO.
*On Saturday, April 25, a caller reported a possible violation of the Governor’s Executive Order as it pertained to restaurants in the 16800 block of Parkview Ave. The caller reported individuals inside a local restaurant. A deputy responded and did not find any violations of the Governor’s Executive Order.
*On Sunday, April 26, a caller reported a violation of the Governor’s Executive Stay at Home order in the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that a group of 30-40 people at the park with matching shirts and a sofa, were taking family photos at the park. A deputy responded and observed a group of five people matching the description and getting into a vehicle to leave.
*On Sunday, April 26, a caller reported that there were lots of vehicles parked at the scenic overlook on Shea Blvd. near Palisades with no one wearing masks or social distancing. Deputies responded and did not observe groups gathering, but did see numerous vehicles parked.
*On Sunday, April 26, a caller reported that there was a party at a residence with people coming and going in the 10400 block of Demaret Drive. Deputies went by the address and did not see any people coming and going, nor did they hear any loud noise coming from the address.
*On Sunday, April 26, a caller reported that an unknown suspect broke the front driver side window to the vehicle belonging to the victim and stole her purse while she was at the park in the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. The victim was made aware of the theft when she received a text alert from one of her credit cards advising of a purchase made in Scottsdale. The victim found that three of her credit cards had been used in Scottsdale within about a half hour of her parking her vehicle at the park.
*On Sunday, April 26, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Palisades Blvd. when a motorist struck the center median, causing damage to her vehicle and fluid to leak onto the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the driver did not report any injuries.
*On Monday, April 27, a caller reported that two dogs were loose in the 15700 block of Tepee Drive and were going after people as they walked by. Deputies responded and found the two dogs going in and out of the garage. It was determined no one was home and the garage may have inadvertently been left open. Deputies were able to secure the dogs inside the home and left a business card for the homeowners.
*On Monday, April 27, a resident of the 16900 block of De Anza Drive reported an unknown person stole two decorative clay planters from his front porch.
*On Tuesday, April 28, a citizen flagged down a deputy at a parking lot in the 13500 Block of Fountain Hills Blvd. to report a private property accident where he and another vehicle backed into one another.
*On Tuesday, April 28, a caller reported a possible violation of the Governor’s Executive Order in the 11800 Block of Saguaro Blvd. as it related to salons being closed. The caller believed a salon was open for business. A deputy responded and found that the business was closed, the doors were locked and no one was inside.
*On Tuesday, April 28, deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle accident at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Keith McMahan Drive. It was determined a vehicle began to turn left in front of a vehicle already traveling on the roadway. Both vehicles sustained damage, but were drivable.
*On Thursday, April 29, a caller reported a possible violation of the Governor’s Executive Order as it related to essential businesses being allowed to remain open in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. The caller did not believe a business was an essential business and should be closed. A deputy checked on the business, which was determined to be essential pursuant to the provisions of the order.
*On Wednesday, April 29, a motorist was stopped for speeding on Shea Blvd. near Technology Drive and it was determined the license plate on the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle than the vehicle it was currently on. The driver was not aware of how this would have happened and believed someone may have stolen her plate and replaced it with a different one. The plate was impounded and the driver was issued a citation for speeding and no current registration.
*On Wednesday, April 29, a motorist was stopped for speeding on Shea Blvd. near Technology Drive and it was discovered the driver’s driving privileges had been suspended. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and for driving on a suspended license.