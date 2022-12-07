The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
*On Thursday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Solitude Canyon. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they overcorrected while making a right turn. The driver stepped on their gas pedal instead of the brakes, struck a wall and overturned the vehicle. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
*On Thursday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Hedgehog Ct. A citizen was arrested for domestic violence assault when they allegedly assaulted their spouse after an argument about chores. The suspect was booked into jail for the incident.
*On Thursday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Westby Dr. A resident was arrested for domestic violence assault, when they allegedly assaulted their spouse after an argument over childcare. The suspect was booked into jail for the incident.
*On Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 1.5. An off-road driver overturned their ATV while they were doing “donuts” in a desert area. The roll bar of the ATV crushed the driver’s left hand as they attempted to brace themselves for the impact. The driver was transported to a hospital for surgery following the collision. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
*On Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where an unknown suspect, following a road rage incident, scratched a resident’s vehicle with an unknown object. The resident did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. A black Pitbull-lab mix seriously bit and injured a Dachshund that walked past it near this location. The Pitbull owner was bit in the hand when they attempted to pry the dog’s mouth open following the attack. The owner refused medical transport and the Dachshund was transported to a veterinarian for care.
*On Saturday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 9100 block of Crimson Canyon where two elderly male neighbors were involved in a physical altercation after an argument over overgrown bushes. Neither party was seriously injured. Neither party wished to aid in prosecution.
*On Friday, Nov. 25, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Sol reported that an unknown suspect(s) used their identity to open a Verizon cell phone account without their authorization.
*On Friday, Nov. 25, a resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. reported that their neighbor violated their court order when the neighbor flipped him off as he was driving by.
*On Saturday, Nov. 26, a resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their ex-boyfriend contacted them via phone, despite the court order forbidding them from doing so. The victim did not wish to prosecute this case.
*On Saturday, Nov. 26, a resident of the 16600 block of Boulder Dr. reported a third-party delivery driver stole another package that was previously delivered to the home, then fled the scene when the homeowner attempted contact. The incident was captured on the home’s surveillance camera. The contents of the stolen package were valued at approximately $500 dollars.
*On Saturday, Nov. 26, deputies made a traffic stop on SR87 – Milepost 187. The driver was stopped for invalid registration and during the traffic stop, it was found the driver was never issued a driver’s license. The driver was cited and their vehicle was impounded.
*On Sunday, Nov. 27, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Hawk Drive. An elderly driver failed to navigate a curve on Saguaro Blvd. and drove into the median. Despite the damage to the vehicle, the driver was uninjured.
*On Sunday, Nov. 27, a resident of the 15000 block of Cavern Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a recently delivered package from their front porch. The contents of the package were valued at about $100. The citizen did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Sunday, Nov. 27, a resident of the 11400 block of Pinto Dr. reported that about a week prior, an unknown person struck his daughter’s vehicle that was parked in the roadway.
*On Sunday, Nov. 27, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where guests at a local hotel were involved in a physical altercation after a night of partying. During the investigation, one of the individuals attempted to run into the roadway in an apparent suicide attempt. They were transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.
*On Monday, Nov. 28, a resident of the 15000 block of Ridgeway Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole four mushroom-shaped light fixtures from their front yard. The lights were valued at approximately $200 each.
*On Monday, Nov. 28, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro Boulevard and Hawk Drive. The driver was stopped and cited after it was discovered their license plate was suspended. The license plate was seized and submitted for destruction.
*On Monday, Nov. 28, deputies responded to Grande Boulevard and Woodside Drive. It was reported that illegible graffiti was painted on the outer walls of the Cottonwoods community. Town staff were notified of the incident.
*On Monday, Nov. 28, deputies took a report from 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains (Town Hall). Town staff reported that a light bollard, located near the Community Center, was damaged by an unknown culprit.
*On Monday, Nov. 28, deputies responded to 16100 E. Palisades Blvd. where staff at Fountain Hills High School reported that they received two prank phone calls from a male, believed to be a previously expelled student.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Road and Milepost 5. A driver struck a brown cow that wandered into the roadway. The cow died on impact. The driver was transported to a hospital for knee pain. The cow was removed from the road by the owner, a nearby rancher.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported that an unknown driver struck his parked vehicle and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 15000 block of Wrangler Ct. reported that they received two text messages from their in-law which they found to be threatening.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 14200 block of Oakwood Lane reported her husband assaulted her when he hit her twice in the face with a hat. Charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 16700 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that an unknown male suspect, using a restricted phone number, left five voicemails detailing their excitement for a town resident’s eventual passing.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. reported an unidentified suspect cashed one of their stolen checks at an unknown location.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive. A property manager for an Indiana-based company reported that nine water backflow devices were stolen from the side of the road near this location. The devices contained copper.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to Monterey and Hillcrest drives where a resident reported that their parked car was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing damage to the front bumper. The victim did not wish to prosecute the case.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. It was reported that an Amazon delivery driver collided with the retaining wall belonging to a town resident and left the scene without providing their information. The incident was caught on surveillance footage.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to Kingstree and Saguaro boulevards where a town resident reported someone stole the license plate off their vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to Fayette Drive and Bainbridge Avenue where a previously reported stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection. The vehicle was processed and towed from the scene. The owner was notified of the recovery.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of Burro Dr. reported about a dozen copper LED lights were stolen from the front yard of his property within a two-month time frame. The lights were valued at approximately $250 each.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 30, a resident of the 25000 block of Vado Ct. reported they were the victim of a Bitcoin scam when they sent approximately $15,000 to unknown person(s) pretending to be employees with their local bank.