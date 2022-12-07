The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

*On Thursday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Solitude Canyon. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they overcorrected while making a right turn. The driver stepped on their gas pedal instead of the brakes, struck a wall and overturned the vehicle. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.