Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 19.
*On Thursday, May 13, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported the vehicle they had previously reported stolen had been returned.
*On Thursday, May 13, a resident of the 16000 block of De Anza Drive reported they hired a contractor to perform work. The contractor collected a security deposit and did not perform any of the work.
*On Friday, May 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that an unknown person(s) defaced the resident’s vehicle with spray paint.
*On Friday, May 14, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported a subject went into a local business and created a disturbance by damaging property.
*On Friday, May 14, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) stole the resident’s golf clubs. The clubs were on the front porch of the residence.
*On Friday, May 14, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that during the purchase of a vehicle, the seller surrendered a vehicle title that appeared to be fictious.
*On Sunday, May 16, deputies responded to the intersection of Bainbridge Avenue and Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A driver was making a left-hand turn onto Fountain Hills and collided with another vehicle. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
*On Sunday, May 16, a resident reported that an unknown person(s) stole his bag containing his camera equipment while at Golden Eagle Park.
*On Monday, May 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Balsam Drive reported that a family was utilizing their deceased mother’s credit card without authorization.
*On Monday, May 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported to MCSO that a subject had violated a court order by contacting a protected party listed on the order.
*On Monday, May 17, deputies responded to a Fountain Hills school where school staff reported that a student was found to be in possession of a vaping device. This is still under investigation.
*On Monday, May 17, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that a female subject entered a local business and took merchandise without paying.
*On Monday, May 17, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards, where it was reported that a man and woman became involved in a physical altercation while driving through town. The vehicle stopped near the intersection and the woman driver got out of the vehicle. The male passenger also exited the vehicle and chased after the driver on foot, but did not apprehend the driver. The man returned to the vehicle and drove off. He was later involved in a high-speed pursuit with another law enforcement agency near Payson, and was arrested. The woman was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested. During processing, it was discovered she was also in possession of illegal substances.
*On Tuesday, May 18, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Alamosa Drive, where it was reported that a resident’s parked vehicle was struck by another motorist. The motorist left the scene of the accident. The run vehicle was described as a 2010 blue Ford Focus.
*On Tuesday, May 18, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and La Montana Drive for a reported vehicle collision. A vehicle making a left-hand turn from La Montana Drive onto northbound Saguaro Blvd. struck another motorist who was traveling north on Saguaro Blvd. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
*On Tuesday, May 18, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that two neighbors became involved in a physical altercation.
*On Wednesday, May 19, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where there was a vehicle collision that occurred on private property. The at-fault driver stated they were backing when an item interfered with the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the vehicle to rapidly accelerate. The vehicle collided with a median and two other parked vehicles. The driver showed signs of impairment.