Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills is reporting several traffic-related incidents that may have been connected to weather conditions following the recent heavy winter storm.
*On Thursday, Feb. 21, at 8:24 p.m. deputies responded to Palisades and El Lago boulevards where a driver went off the road and struck a cactus. Deputies reported the woman driving had her visibility restricted due to being unable to activate the window defroster. There were no injuries, but debris from the crash struck another vehicle.
*At 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to the area of Grande Blvd. and Del Cambre Ave. when a vehicle went off the road into landscaping. A woman was seen leaving the crash on foot. The vehicle was towed and there was no answer at the home of the registered owner.
*Deputies responded to another single vehicle hit and run in the 17300 block of Caliente Drive at an unknown time. The accident was reported the following morning by a homeowner who saw tracks in the snow leading to a cactus that was struck.
*Another accident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at about 5:13 p.m. A driver struck a juvenile male, age 16, who was riding a bicycle. The driver provided limited information to the victim and a witness and left the scene saying he would return after dropping someone off for an appointment. Deputies did contact the driver at home on follow-up and it appeared he did not intend to return to the accident site. He was cited for leaving the scene of an injury accident. The juvenile sustained minor injuries.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:04 p.m. a man reported he was assaulted by a male near the Verizon store in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. The victim said the attack was unprovoked and the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect was cited for assault and released at the scene.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:25 p.m. a resident of the 15300 block of Quick Draw Ave. reported their vehicle was egged and milk was poured inside. No suspect information.
Other incidents reported include the following:
*Monday, Feb. 25, 7:54 a.m., theft, 16600 block of Palisades Blvd.
*Monday, Feb. 25, 1:38 p.m., theft, 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains.
*Tuesday, Feb. 26, 3:42 p.m., theft from vehicle, 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8:41 a.m., theft, 15900 block of Echo Hill Drive.
*Friday, March 1, 11:50 a.m., burglary from vehicle, 17100 block of Shea Blvd.
*Friday, March 1, 6:56 a.m., burglary from vehicle, 16600 block of Palisades Blvd.
*Saturday, March 2, 2:56 p.m., assault, 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains.