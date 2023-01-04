The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Wednesday, Dec. 28.
*On Thursday, Dec. 22, a resident of the 12400 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unidentified male subject fraudulently misrepresented himself as an Amazon employee on the phone, remotely accessed the resident’s computer, and attempted to withdraw approximately $17,000 from their bank account.
*On Thursday, Dec. 22, a resident of the 17200 block of Rand Dr. reported an unknown suspect used the identity of a deceased person to purchase phones from an Apple store in Scottsdale.
*On Thursday, Dec. 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Dr. reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered their unlocked vehicle and stole miscellaneous items valued at approximately $225.
*On Friday, Dec. 23, deputies received a report from the 16900 block of Monterey Dr. that an unknown person burglarized a vacant home, damaging the exterior garage door and breaking a window screen.
*On Friday, Dec. 23, a resident of the 14900 block of Marathon Dr. reported they received unsolicited and disturbing phone calls from an inmate. The inmate is currently housed at the MCSO Lower Buckeye Jail.
*On Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Park where a bicyclist fell while riding along a trail in the park. The bicyclist could not feel their lower extremities and was transported to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter. The injuries were non-life-threatening.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a resident of the 11200 block of Buffalo Dr. reported they mistakenly left their garage door open and an unknown suspect entered the garage, rummaged through a parked vehicle and stole a garage door opener.
*On Sunday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Westby Dr. where a suspect was arrested after allegedly assaulting their spouse following an alcohol-induced argument. The victim sustained minor injuries to their face and mouth.
*On Monday, Dec. 26, a resident of the 16300 block of Keith McMahan Dr. reported that their wife’s wedding ring was missing after they stayed at a care facility in town.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a resident of the 14800 block of Cerro Alto Dr. reported an unknown suspect attempted to extort money from them claiming to have nude photos they would distribute if the resident did not send them money.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 27, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a commercial building, forcing entry into the building and stealing copper metal from within.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 27, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. The driver was criminally cited for driving 26 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Lost Hills Dr. reported they received a credit card addressed to someone else at their address. After researching online, the resident found the person the card was addressed to was involved in criminal activity. Believing their address was used in relation to possible criminal activity, the resident wished to prosecute for identity theft.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a resident of the 17300 block of Via Del Oro reported an unknown suspect(s) attempted to buy a used car with a mailed fraudulent check. The check was for more than the asking price. The check was rejected by the bank.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a resident of the 14000 block of Boxwood Ln. reported their neighbor violated their protection order when the neighbor made a crude gesture as they exited their respective homes.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 28, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a Toyota 4Runner was involved in a single-vehicle collision when it accelerated too quickly during wet road conditions and overturned. There were no reported injuries resulting from this crash.