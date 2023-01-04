The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

*On Thursday, Dec. 22, a resident of the 12400 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unidentified male subject fraudulently misrepresented himself as an Amazon employee on the phone, remotely accessed the resident’s computer, and attempted to withdraw approximately $17,000 from their bank account.