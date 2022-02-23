Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
*On Thursday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported the front window of a local bicycle shop was broken and a bicycle valued at $5,000 was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.
*On Thursday, Feb. 10, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported unknown suspect(s) stole two religious concrete statues and one religious metal plaque from his front yard. The value of the items taken is about $300.
*On Friday, Feb. 11, deputies responded to the area of Palisades Boulevard and Sunflower Drive where a man alleges he was assaulted and threatened as part of a “road rage” incident. The investigation is still ongoing.
*On Saturday, Feb. 12, a suspect was arrested and booked for Aggravated DUI in the area of the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Saturday, Feb. 12, a resident of the 16000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. Alleged that an unknown suspect fraudulently used a credit card belonging to someone else to buy $140 worth of goods from a local business. This investigation is still ongoing.
*On Saturday, Feb. 12, deputies responded to the 15000 block Golden Eagle Blvd. where a teenage victim alleged two other teenagers assaulted him while at a park. The suspects are unknown at this time.
*On Sunday, Feb. 13, deputies responded to the area of El Pueblo and Fountain Hills boulevards where it was reported two vehicles were involved in a “road rage” incident where threats were exchanged. Neither party wished to aid in prosecution, so no charges were issued.
*On Sunday, Feb. 13, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a local business reported a subject ordered a meal, ate it, and left without paying the bill. This investigation is still ongoing.
*On Monday, Feb. 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown subject tried to break into his vehicle by prying the passenger side door open. There was visible damage to the door. Dollar amount of the damage was not immediately known.
*On Monday, Feb. 14, deputies arrested a suspect for DUI-related charges while at a traffic stop in the 14000 block of Armijo Drive.
*On Monday, Feb. 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue where a man stated he was assaulted by someone at a local business. Due to conflicting statements no charges are being filed. No injuries were sustained.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a resident of the 14000 block of Honeysuckle Drive reported locating some mailers and empty packages in a dirt area across from her residence.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Laser Drive where a victim reported being defrauded out of $3,500 when selling items online. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported finding some mail and opened packages in a wash area across from her residence. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 15, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way where a man shot his own dog when it got into a fight with another dog and bit its owner.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where there was a two-vehicle collision. One vehicle ran the right-turn red light and collided with the second vehicle that was traveling westbound on Shea. No injuries were reported.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Segundo Drive where there was a reported verbal and physical altercation between multiple parties. Those involved would not cooperate with deputies and none wished to aid in prosecution.