Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 11.
*On Thursday, May 5, a resident of the 14000 block of Lariat Lane reported she believes mail was stolen from her mailbox. No suspect information.
*On Thursday, May 5, a resident of the 15000 block of Tepee Drive reported suspect(s) unknown used her personal information to open a Comcast account costing $500.
*On Thursday, May 5, a resident of the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. reported someone cut the top portion of her century plant, which was in her front yard. No suspect information.
*On Thursday, May 5, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported suspect(s) unknown slashed the driver-side tires of her vehicle causing $400 in damages.
*On Saturday, May 7, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where several community mailboxes had been forced open and the mail stolen. No suspect information.
*On Saturday, May 7, deputies arrested a subject for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane. Subject was booked into jail.
*On Monday, May 9, deputies arrested a subject in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. The suspect was allegedly throwing rocks and breaking the windows of a local business in the area. The amount of the damage was around $4,500.
*On Tuesday, May 10, a resident of the 13000 block of Hamilton Drive reported he lost around $1,200 in a fraud involving cryptocurrency.
*On Tuesday, May 10, a resident of the 9600 block of Longfeather reported suspect(s) unknown broke the back patio door of his residence and unlawfully entered his home.
*On Tuesday, May 10, a resident of the 16000 block Gunsight Drive reported she was shoved by another subject who lived in the area. Due to conflicting statements no charges are being filed.