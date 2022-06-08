Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 26, through Wednesday, June 1.
*On Thursday, May 26, a resident of the 14000 block of Olympic Way reported an unknown female suspect stole a package from the front doorstep at his residence. The value of the package was $25.
*On Thursday, June 26, a resident of the 16000 block Glendora Drive reported an unknown suspect cashed a $5,000 check from his checking account.
*On Saturday, May 28, deputies responded to the 9200 block of Technology Drive where it was reported that an unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to rent a storage unit.
*On Sunday, May 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Westwind Court reported an unknown suspect opened a credit card account using his name.
*On Monday, May 30, a resident of the 16000 block of De Anza Drive reported his ex-girlfriend stole $400 from him. He was unwilling to aid in prosecution.
*On Tuesday, May 31, a resident of the 16000 block of Overlook Court reported an unknown suspect opened two credit card accounts in his name without his authorization.
*On Tuesday, May 31, a resident of the 14000 block of Briarwood Drive reported someone broke the back bedroom window of the residence. This case is ongoing.
*On Tuesday, May 31, a resident of the 17000 block of Parlin Drive reported unknown suspect(s) burglarized his vehicle, damaging the glove box and stealing a $200 speaker/amplifier box.
*On Tuesday, May 31, deputies responded to the 9500 block of Technology Drive where it was reported unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in front of a business at this location.
*On Tuesday, May 31, deputies responded to the 9500 block of Technology Drive where it was reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a local business and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This case is ongoing.
*On Tuesday, May 31, a resident of the 15000 block of Ruskin Lane reported an unknown suspect(s) used his personal information to obtain an iPhone without his permission.
*On Wednesday, June 1, deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd., where a victim reported a male suspect stole her phone from a local business.
*On Wednesday, June 1, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Eider Court where it was reported a suspect, who was previously trespassed from the address, keeps coming back onto the property without the owner’s permission. This case is ongoing.
*On Wednesday, June 1, a resident of the 14000 block of Lone Wolf Trail reported someone posted his plot of land online for sale without his permission.
*On Wednesday, June 1, a resident of the 13000 of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a former roommate possibly stole close to $20,000 worth of items from their apartment. This case is ongoing.