Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 4. The items for this report are not dated.
*Deputies took a shoplifting report from the loss prevention personnel at the business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. in which two suspects stole over $3,500 in merchandise on two separate occasions during the same week. Additionally, deputies took a shoplifting report from the same business located at the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. in which a suspect stole a laptop computer. There were also three separate additional shoplifting reports from the business in which suspects stole electronic devices over the span of a week. Later in the week deputies stopped a motorist for an equipment violation and determined the driver and a passenger to be suspects in several shopliftings in Fountain Hills, as well as cities around the Valley in which the suspects stole electronics from Target stores. Deputies arrested the suspects and found drugs in the vehicle and on the suspects. Detectives assumed the investigation and booked both individuals in jail and are working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure they are charged for shopliftings they can connect to the suspects.
*Deputies stopped a motorist for criminal speeding, traveling 62 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35 on Saguaro Blvd. at Ledford Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed and released.
*Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident in the area of the 16400 block of Trevino Drive in which two vehicles collided and ended up in the yard of a residence. One driver sustained life-threatening injuries and alcohol was believed to be a factor. MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.
*A motorist was stopped for speeding on McDowell Mountain Road at MP2 for traveling 66 mile per hours where the speed limit is 45. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license and also had an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver was booked into jail on the warrant.
*A motorist was stopped for criminal speeding at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards for traveling 62 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. The driver was cited and released.
*Deputies took a report of an unintentional discharge of a firearm which resulted in a broken window of the structure at a business located at 17200 block of Shea Blvd. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
*Deputies took a report of an identity theft in which the victim received a bank debit card in the mail for a bank account he never opened.
*Deputies arrested and booked a subject into jail on an outstanding felony warrant at an address in the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*Deputies responded to the business located in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. in regard to a disorderly conduct involving a customer. Store employees wanted the subject formally trespassed due to his behavior towards employees and other customers. The subject was issued a trespass notice and warned that if he returned to the business he would be arrested.
*Deputies were called for a male subject sitting on the front porch of a residence located in the area of the 16800 block of Mallard Court while the homeowners were out of town. The homeowner observed the suspect through a Ring doorbell and asked the individual to leave. Deputies contacted the subject and advised him he could not trespass on private property.
*Deputies took a report of a criminal damage incident at a home located in the 15900 block of Centipede Drive in which several juveniles were observed throwing eggs at the victim’s residence.
*Deputies took a report of a missing elderly subject from a home located in the 16900 block of Windchime Drive. The subject was located a short time later by neighbors and returned to the home.
*Deputies investigated a residential burglary in the area of the 10100 block of Palisades in which the homeowner reported that two vehicles had been stolen from his garage while he was out of state and had contractors in his home doing renovations. The case remains open.
*Deputies took a report of a theft in the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains in which the victim alleged an unknown person stole $200 cash out of her purse while it was in her room.
*Deputies located a reported runaway teenager in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. and returned the teen to their parent.
*Deputies arrested a subject for trespassing at a business located in the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The subject was booked into jail for the trespassing.
*Deputies took a theft report from the business located in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. in which a person refused to pay for services after the person already received the service.
*Deputies responded to a report of a missing elderly subject who suffers from dementia and who had walked away from the residence. Deputies located the subject shortly after arriving. The subject was not injured and was returned home.
*Deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Palisades Blvd. and Verde River Drive. The investigation determined one of the drivers failed to yield to the other vehicle already in the intersection and the driver was issued a civil traffic citation.
*Deputies responded to a trespassing incident at the Town Hall in which a subject had been asked several times by law enforcement to leave the property. After numerous refusals to leave, the subject was arrested for criminal trespassing. It was discovered the individual had an outstanding arrest warrant and was also booked on the warrant charge.