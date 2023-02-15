The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 2, through Wednesday, Feb. 8. The reports include eight vehicle collisions.
*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury collision as they turned from Shea Boulevard onto Fountain Hills Boulevard. During the crash investigation, it was determined that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and charged with extreme DUI.
*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Kingstree boulevards. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield from a stop sign and turned into an oncoming vehicle.
*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Boulevard at Hampstead Drive. The driver was pulled over for displaying expired tags. During the traffic stop, it was found the license plate was suspended because the driver did not have insurance. The driver was cited and the license plates were seized.
*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Middle School where it was reported two students were involved in a physical altercation. Neither student was seriously injured. Both students were suspended for fighting.
*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Cholla Dr. A traveling nurse practitioner reported that a family member of one of her patients threatened her and chased her out of the home. The nurse practitioner reported this incident to get the family some help and did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when they simultaneously backed out of a parking spot and collided with one another. Following the collision, one of the drivers left the scene without providing their required information.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies were called to the 17000 block of Oro Grande Dr. Deputies conducted a civil standby at a residence to ease tensions between two ex-lovers. During the civil standby, one party reported that the other assaulted them several weeks ago by dropping a table on their foot. The case is under investigation.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that an unidentified female removed a laptop from a display shelf and left the store without paying.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Boulevard at Hampstead Drive. A driver was pulled over for displaying expired tags. During the traffic stop, it was found the license plate was suspended because the driver did not have insurance. The driver was issued a citation and the license plates were seized.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of Parlin Dr. reported that an unknown vehicle collided with a concrete post and retainer wall on their property several weeks ago, then fled the scene.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Middle School where it was reported that two students were involved in a physical altercation resulting in minimal injuries. The initiating student was suspended from school. The involved parents did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, a Fountain Hills Middle School student was suspended from school when they were found to be in the possession of a multi-style tool knife while on campus.
*On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 16000 Block of Shea Blvd. An identified male suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing approximately $130 worth of playing cards from a local business.
*On Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where an unknown suspect(s) collided with a parked vehicle during the Concours in the Hills event at Fountain Park. The suspect left a note with false credentials on the damaged vehicle.
*On Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to Saguaro and El Lago boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision near this location. The at-fault driver looked down and failed to realize that the vehicle in front of them stopped due to heavy traffic. They then rear-ended the stopped vehicle.
*On Saturday, Feb. 4, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Ridge Drive where the driver was issued a criminal citation when it was determined that their driver license was cancelled.
*On Saturday, Feb. 4, a drunk driver was arrested after they crossed over the median and collided with a guardrail on eastbound Shea Boulevard at Eagle Mountain Parkway.
*On Sunday, Feb. 5, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle as they attempted to cross in the crosswalk at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. The vehicle driver said they were blinded by the sun and were unable to see the bicyclist.
*On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 5, where a town resident reported that while they were hiking near this location, an unknown suspect(s) broke their car window and stole approximately $5 worth of items from the vehicle.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect(s) shoplifted home surveillance equipment valued at approximately $1,000 and left the store without paying.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to Sierra Madre Boulevard and Dove Drive where a delivery driver’s vehicle burst into flames after it stalled in the roadway. The fire was put out by the fire department. There were no injuries.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and 136th Street. A driver was issued a criminal citation when they were observed driving 26 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Malta Drive. The driver was issued a criminal citation when it was determined that their driver’s license was cancelled.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to Colony and Enterprise drives where they arrested a female suspect when she returned to a location she was previously trespassed from.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 15000 block of Richwood Ave. reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized their vehicle and stole a handgun and its accessories. The stolen handgun was entered into a law enforcement database.
*On Monday, Feb. 6, a Fountain Hills High School student was suspended when they destroyed their issued laptop and were overheard making a threatening statement to another student.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Balera Drive where a motorist was issued a criminal citation when they were observed driving 43 mph over the posted speed limit. The driver was also found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. reported that their ex-girlfriend was harassing them by sending videos, text messages and social media friend requests, in violation of a protection order.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Tower Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect stole a dealer license plate from a vehicle that was parked near the Desert Vista Dog Park.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving 29 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 4. A driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving 37 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to a business in the 14000 block of Shea Blvd. where a store owner reported that an unknown suspect stole napkins, towels and a clothing rack without prior authorization.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where an apartment manager reported that two unidentified males broke into the apartment’s gym and stole workout equipment valued at approximately $200.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a resident of the 13000 block of Crystal Hills Dr. reported their ex-boyfriend assaulted them and fled the scene prior to law enforcement contact. The caller received minor injuries but did not request further medical attention.