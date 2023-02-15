The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 2, through Wednesday, Feb. 8. The reports include eight vehicle collisions.

*On Thursday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury collision as they turned from Shea Boulevard onto Fountain Hills Boulevard. During the crash investigation, it was determined that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and charged with extreme DUI.