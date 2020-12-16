Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of an identity theft incident from a resident in the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The victim reported he learned that a person had used his personal information to obtain unemployment benefits when his employer was notified of the claim.
*On Thursday, Dec. 3, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding at Saguaro Blvd. and Monterey Drive. It was determined the driver’s driving privileges had been suspended. The driver was issued a citation for the suspended license and for speed.
*On Friday, Dec. 4, deputies received a report of a fraud attempt in which a person was contacted by someone posing as a friend on a social media platform about an investment opportunity. The victim provided the person with much of their personal contact information, including their Social Security number. The victim realized the situation may have been a scam and reported to it law enforcement.
*On Friday, Dec. 4, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at Tioga and Panorama drives. One vehicle reportedly failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle when turning left. The driver who failed to yield stated she became distracted by a dog in the vehicle, which contributed to the accident.
*On Saturday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of an intoxicated subject consuming an alcoholic beverage inside the store, even after being informed by store employees that he could not consume alcohol in the store. Deputies located the man with the open container of alcohol and found that the subject also had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was subsequently booked into jail.
*On Saturday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades Blvd. for a two-vehicle, minor-injury accident in which one driver admitted to becoming distracted and running the red light, striking a vehicle that had a green arrow to make a left turn. The driver who caused the accident was issued a citation.
*On Saturday, Dec. 5, a resident of the 12600 block of Via Del Sol reported an attempted identity theft in which the victim received an unsolicited call requesting her personal information for a records update. The individual did not provide a business name or other information; however, the victim provided the caller with the information requested.
*On Monday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a non-injury, hit and run accident in the private parking lot of the shopping center. A witness reported seeing a vehicle strike an unattended vehicle while attempting to park. The vehicle’s driver then got out and inspected the damage and then left without providing any of their personal information. The witness obtained a license plate and contacted deputies. Deputies contacted both involved parties and the suspect admitted to striking the vehicle and leaving. The victim did not wish to aid in the prosecution for the hit and run and both drivers were provided with vehicle exchange cards.
*On Monday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Gleneagle Drive with Fire Department crews to the scene of a fire in a community pool house building. The fire was contained to the pool house and was extinguished by fire personnel.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the 13200 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported a criminal damage incident in which two sliding glass doors at a business were damaged.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the 15600 block of Tacony Drive for a reported vehicle fire in which a motorcycle parked in front of a residence caught fire due to a mechanical issue. A second motorcycle parked next to the one that caught fire also sustained minor fire damage.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 8, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Drive reported an assault in which the victim was struck by a BB while standing in the parking lot of her residence. The victim felt a projectile strike her and then heard it hit the ground and was able to locate the BB. The victim suffered a minor injury and declined medical attention.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 9, a resident of the 15500 block of Bainbridge Ave. reported a theft in which the catalytic convertor was stolen off a vehicle while it was parked in a lot.