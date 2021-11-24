Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Nov. 17.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Avenue for a reported intoxicated subject causing a disturbance inside a business. When deputies arrived, it was learned a physical altercation took place between the allegedly drunk subject and another patron.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Shea Boulevard at Center. The driver was allegedly traveling 74 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45. The driver was issued a criminal speeding citation, along with other violations.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies took a theft report at a business in the 16700 block of Parkview Ave. A purse was reported stolen from the establishment the night before.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains where there was a single-vehicle, non-injury accident. A vehicle ran into the building, causing damage to the vehicle and the building.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported private property, non-injury accident that occurred in a parking lot.
*On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to a report of an assault at Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive. It was reported that four juvenile male subjects had been throwing rocks and knocking down barricades related to the Art Festival. When security personnel confronted the juveniles, the security guard was shoved and fell. A person observing the scuffle attempted to help and was also assaulted by the juveniles. Deputies attempted to locate the juveniles but were unsuccessful.
*On Friday, Nov. 12, A vendor at the Art Festival with a tent in the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported damage to their vendor tent that occurred overnight.
*On Friday, Nov. 12, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive. A single-vehicle, non-injury accident occurred in which the driver stated he missed his turn and attempted to brake and make the turn, and ended up running over landscaping.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, an MCSO patrol vehicle was backed into by another vehicle at Saguaro Boulevard and Ibsen Drive. There was no damage observed to either vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Sunflower Drive reported a burglary from a vehicle. An unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence and stole property from the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive for a two-vehicle, minor injury accident in which two vehicles collided in the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, deputies took a report of a shoplifting from a business in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. The business’ loss prevention staff filed a report of a suspect stealing merchandise from the store.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Colony Dr. where they took a report of theft from a vehicle in which the owner reported her license plate had been stolen off of her vehicle sometime within the past week.
*On Saturday, Nov. 13, a resident of the 10200 block of Nelson Dr. reported finding numerous papers in the wash and informed MCSO of the documents. Some of the documents were found to belong to several residents in town who, after being contacted, determined their vehicles had been left unlocked and the documents had been taken from inside their vehicles sometime within the past month.
*On Sunday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to a business in the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a business wanted individuals trespassed from the property. During the contact it was determined both subjects had outstanding arrest warrants and one person was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and booked into jail.
*On Sunday, Nov. 14, a vendor at the Art Festival with a site near Verde River Drive and Avenue of the Fountains reported that someone entered his vendor tent overnight and stole jewelry.
*On Sunday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains where they took a report of criminal damage in which the victim’s vehicle appeared to have been “keyed.”
*On Sunday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. where they took a report of a theft in which someone stole a bag off a table that belonged to an employee of the business.
*On Monday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive. This was a minor-injury collision in which one vehicle failed to yield right of way to another vehicle in the intersection.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 17, deputies responded to the 15100 block of Ivory Drive where they took a report of criminal damage in which the victim’s mailbox was damaged overnight.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 17, deputies took a report of a suspicious incident in which three individuals reported a male subject in a white truck with ladders on top had either followed them or attempted to have them enter the vehicle in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. No threats were made and no crime was committed, however the subjects wanted to report the suspicious behavior as all three had experienced an interaction with the subject.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a resident of the 15900 block of Genoa Way reported an attempted residential burglary in which the homeowner came home and found a screen off the window and the window open. Nothing was found missing from the home.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 17, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident that occurred when one driver failed to yield to a vehicle already in the roundabout.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 17, deputies responded to Sunridge Drive and Palisades boulevard for a single-vehicle hit and run collision in which a vehicle had struck a town sign and was left unoccupied.