The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to El Pueblo Boulevard and Calico Drive. A vehicle was involved in a collision with a bicyclist. It was reported the bicyclist was bleeding from the head but fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. The bicyclist allegedly apologized for causing the collision.