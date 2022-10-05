The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Wednesday, Sept. 28.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to El Pueblo Boulevard and Calico Drive. A vehicle was involved in a collision with a bicyclist. It was reported the bicyclist was bleeding from the head but fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. The bicyclist allegedly apologized for causing the collision.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies made a traffic stop at Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 45 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. A driver’s vehicle was impounded for 20-days after it was discovered they were driving without ever being issued a driver’s license.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 34 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Sunridge Drive where a hiker requested immediate assistance because they were dehydrated, nauseated and did not have any water while hiking. Helicopter personnel found and extricated the subject to waiting medical personnel. The hiker refused further medical assistance after being given some water.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. A town resident reported that the front bumper was stolen from their parked vehicle.
*On Thursday, Sept. 22, a resident of the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported being emotionally abused at a care facility. No physical abused was alleged.
*On Friday, Sept. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that two unidentified female subjects stole an Asus Chromebook, which was valued at $299 dollars.
*On Friday, Sept. 23, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. It was reported that a known suspect allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check at a bank near this location. This case is under investigation.
*On Friday, Sept. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a male subject was arrested for several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after it was reported he was violating a court order.
*On Saturday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway where two vehicles were involved in non-injury collision when one vehicle conducted a U-turn without fully checking for oncoming vehicles.
*On Saturday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 14000 block of Oakwood Lane reported that they were sexually assaulted when they were seven years old. The suspect and the location of the alleged assault are unknown.
*On Saturday, Sept. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Lone Mountain Road reported that their home was fraudulently listed for sale without their knowledge or permission.
*On Saturday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that two unknown male subjects entered a gas station and stole two cases of Budweiser beer, valued at approximately $43 dollars.
*On Saturday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a gas station employee reported that a known suspect stole a fountain drink, valued at $1 dollar.
*On Sunday, Sept. 25, a resident in the area of Glenbrook and Fountain Hills boulevards reported an unknown driver struck a pillar at the entrance of their driveway, then left the scene without providing their insurance or contact information.
*On Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Keith McMahan Drive and Avenue of the Fountains where a driver was involved in a single vehicle, non-injury collision. She was distracted while attempting to grab her phone from the floorboard of her vehicle.
*On Monday, Sept. 26, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 26 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Sept. 26, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 28 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Sept. 26, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 29 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Sept. 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Vera Cruz Plaza turned over several firearms to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and requested they be destroyed.
*On Monday, Sept. 26, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their wallet was stolen while they were shopping at a nearby convenience store.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a North Carolina resident reported that their 34-year-old daughter was missing. The daughter was last known to have been staying at an Airbnb in the 16000 block of Paradox Dr. in Fountain Hills.