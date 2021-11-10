Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Oct. 28, through Wednesday, Nov. 3.
*On Thursday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence located at the 15700 block of Yucca Dr. An unknown person entered the garage of a residence and gained access to a vehicle. It was reported small items of value were taken from the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. for a non-injury collision involving two vehicles. It occurred on private property.
*On Thursday, Oct. 28, deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle at the victim’s residence in the 14000 block of Kendall Drive. Deputies were told the vehicle was taken from the victim’s residence. The victim noted that she had recently hired a person to conduct handyman services at the residence and had allowed the person to use the vehicle at times. The victim believed this person may be responsible for the stolen vehicle.
*On Saturday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in a construction zone near El Lago and Saguaro boulevards. It was alleged by both drivers that the other vehicle caused the accident when the two lanes merged into one lane.
*On Saturday, Oct. 30, a motorist was stopped for speeding near Saguaro Boulevard and Ledford Lane. It was determined the driver was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested on the warrant and was cited for the other infractions.
*On Saturday, Oct. 30, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. while the vehicle was parked in the complex. The victim observed an older model pickup truck parked nearby and then heard the sound of a power tool. Three subjects got into the back of the truck and fled the area when confronted.
*On Saturday, Oct. 30, deputies went to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains where they took a report of a stolen vehicle. A motorcycle was taken from a parking lot while the victim was at work.
*On Saturday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot. The owner of the vehicle parked the car to ride a bicycle in the area. Upon return from the bike ride, the vehicle was discovered missing.
*On Sunday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect attempted to defraud the business at this location by calling and posing as the fire department. They claimed the business was out of compliance as it related to its fire extinguishers. The suspect requested the manager make a cryptocurrency deposit to pay for the new fire extinguishers and get into compliance, however the payment was never made.
*On Sunday, Oct. 31, deputies took a report of a scam in the 16300 block of Links Dr. in which the victim was defrauded out of thousands of dollars, believing the caller was victim’s investment firm who instructed her to deposit funds into a specific account over the past few days.
*On Sunday, Oct. 31, deputies were contacted regarding a tow truck attempting to pick up a vehicle in the 16200 block of Ocotillo Drive that had not been returned to a rental company. The person in possession of the vehicle had purchased the vehicle from a person out of state and had the proper documentation to show the proof of purchase. However, records indicated the vehicle did belong to the rental car company and the sale of the vehicle may have been a scam by the seller, unbeknownst to the buyer. This is currently being investigated.
*On Sunday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive. A vehicle pulled out of a private drive in front of an oncoming vehicle. Minor damage occurred to both vehicles.
*On Sunday, Oct. 31, a resident of the 15700 block of Yucca Drive reported a criminal damage in which a suspect broke yard lights at a residence.
*On Monday, Nov. 1, deputies took a report of a graffiti/tagging incident in which an unknown suspect wrote with black marker on two doors to a building in the 16100 block of El Lago Blvd.
*On Monday, Nov. 1, a motorist was stopped for speeding near El Lago Boulevard and Northstar Drive. It was determined the driver’s driving privileges had been suspended. The driver was issued citations for the violations.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a restaurant patron charged over $40 in goods on his bill and did not have the means to pay. The restaurant chose to prosecute, and the subject was charged with theft of services.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies took a report of a hit-and-run incident on private property in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. A parked vehicle was damaged by another vehicle. The person responsible failed to leave any contact information, as required by state law.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Paul Nordin Parkway where an employee of a business reported being threatened by a male subject who comes to the business to visit a family member.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies were called to the 12800 block of Mountainside Dr. where it was reported an unknown person was egging the victim’s residence.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to an assault call at Tioga and Tower drives where it was alleged a male subject punched a female subject in the face after their dogs got into a fight.