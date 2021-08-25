Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Wednesday, Aug. 18.
*On Thursday, Aug. 12, deputies arrested a subject in the area of Tower Dr. and Desert Vista for being in the public park without any clothing.
*On Thursday, Aug. 12, a resident of the 10000 block of Indian Wells Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their air travel miles without their authorization.
*On Friday, Aug. 13, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where two neighbors became involved in an altercation that became physical.
*On Friday, Aug. 13, a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) defaced their property using spray paint on the surface.
*On Friday, Aug. 13, deputies received a report of a reckless driver in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a subject driving while impaired.
*On Saturday, Aug. 14, shortly after midnight deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calico Drive where a resident reported that a subject was stuck in a wash. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a man and his vehicle had been swept off the roadway by a flowing wash. The subject was removed from the wash without incident.
*On Saturday, Aug. 14, a resident of the 14000 block of Ibsen Drive reported an intoxicated subject was causing a disruption. The subject left the area without incident.
*On Saturday, Aug. 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Stancrest Drive where there was a single-vehicle collision. A motorist struck a parked vehicle.
*On Sunday, Aug. 15, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a subject was arrested for criminal damage as well as five outstanding arrest warrants.
*On Monday, Aug. 16, a resident of the 17000 block of Tejon Drive reported that unknown individuals stole medication from their residence.
*On Monday, Aug. 16, church officials reported criminal damage to their property in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Unknown person(s) broke a jar of cranberries and smeared the content on the church’s walls and windows.
*On Monday, Aug. 16, deputies responded to a home in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a subject was arrested and taken to jail for breaking into the residence.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 17, deputies responded to the intersection of Grande and Saguaro boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. A motorist reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while he was stopped at the intersection. After the collision, the at-fault vehicle immediately fled the scene in a vehicle described as a gray truck.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 17, deputies received a report that in the 12000 block of Panorama Drive, an unknown person(s) went onto a construction site and dismantled and stole a cinderblock wall.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 14000 block of Kings Way reported that an unknown person(s) illegally accessed their bank account and withdrew funds.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 13000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive reported that an unknown person(s) entered his room and stole several of his electronic devices.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Palatial Drive where there was a single-vehicle collision. The driver drove over the median and struck two Town of Fountain Hills street signs. Investigation into the accident determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and he was cited for extreme DUI.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards for a two-vehicle, no-injury accident in which a driver’s vehicle rolled backwards at the intersection into another vehicle.