Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, May 6, through Wednesday, May 12.
*On Friday, May 7, a resident reported hearing loud music coming from Four Peaks Park. Deputies arrived on the scene and were unable to locate the noise.
*On Friday, May 7, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown subject(s) solicited money under fraudulent pretenses. The money was paid via Zelle.
*On Saturday, May 8, a resident of the 15000 block of Ridgeway Drive reported that a subject offered them financial compensation for sexual favors. This proposition was done via text message.
*On Monday, May 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Andrew Drive reported an unknown person(s), posing as an Apple representative, convinced the resident to purchase gift cards and provide them with the activation codes. The suspect also was granted permission to access the resident’s computer, in which they obtained credit card information and used the information to make unauthorized purchases.
*On Monday, May 10, deputies received a report from the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. that an unknown person entered a local retail store and took merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Wednesday, May 12, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd., reported that an unknown person(s) stole their vehicle from their residence.
*On Wednesday, May 12, deputies made a traffic stop near the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Indian Wells Drive. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was found to have an outstanding City of Phoenix warrant. The subject was turned over to the custody of Phoenix Police Department.