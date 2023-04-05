The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 23, through Wednesday, March 29. The reports include nine incidents in which an unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicles attempting to find items to steal.
Thursday, March 23
*A resident of the 12800 block of Via Del Sol reported that an unknown person used her identifying information to open a MoneyGram account without authorization.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Indian Wells Drive where the driver was pulled over for driving 17 mph over the posted speed limit. During the traffic investigation, it was determined the driver was never issued a driver’s license. The driver was cited and their vehicle was impounded.
*Deputies responded to a report from a local church pastor that an unknown suspect used his identity and sent emails to church staff requesting monetary payments in gift cards.
*A resident of the 15800 block of Palomino Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect pretended to be his pastor and scammed him out of approximately $1,000 dollars in gift cards.
Friday, March 24
*A resident of the 15400 E. Wrangler Court, a retired police officer, reported that an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and stole credit cards and a retired police badge. The badge and credit cards were later discarded and found at a nearby location. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the burglary.
*A resident of the 17000 block of Alamosa Ave. reported that an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and rummaged through the center console and the glove box. No items were missing. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the burglary.
*Deputies responded to the 11200 block of Teller Dr. for a reported domestic violence incident. A female resident reported that her long-term boyfriend assaulted her inside their home. During the investigation, the boyfriend assaulted the investigating deputy by pushing the deputy twice. The boyfriend was arrested for aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor assault and was subsequently booked into jail.
Saturday, March 25
*Deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Verde River Drive. It was reported that an unidentified vehicle, most likely a Buick, struck a parked golf cart and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*Deputies made a traffic stop at Crystal Point Drive and Fountain Hills Boulevard. A motorist was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver’s license was suspended, and they had multiple warrants for their arrest. The driver was arrested but was later released due to medical complications. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and for the stop sign infraction.
*Deputies responded to the 13200 block of Eagle Ridge Dr. A man reported that a female he recently met visited him at his hotel room and stole his wallet containing credit cards and approximately $500.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unidentified female stole approximately $300 worth of goods from a local store.
Sunday, March 26
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Boulevard at Valley Vista Drive. The driver was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver’s license was suspended. The driver was issued a citation for both infractions and released from the scene.
*A resident of the 15000 block of Mayflower Dr. reported that an unknown suspect stole a Dodge Journey van from them.
Monday, March 27
*A resident of the 14600 block of Winston Lane reported an unknown suspect attempted to burglarize a vehicle by tampering with the door handles. The suspect left when they realized the vehicle was locked and that they could not easily gain access. The incident was caught on the resident’s surveillance camera.
*A resident of the 15200 block of Shagbark Court reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered their vehicle and rummaged through the glove compartment. No items were taken. The resident left the vehicle unlocked overnight prior to the attempted burglary.
*A resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their bicycle was stolen from a bike rack while they were shopping in the shopping complex. The bicycle and associated items were valued at approximately $3,500 dollars.
*A resident of the 16100 block of Gleneagle Dr. reported an unidentified suspect unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole a Glock 23 handgun from the glove compartment. The vehicle was unlocked overnight prior to the burglary.
*A resident of the 14400 block of Fairlynn Dr. reported that an unknown suspect entered three of their vehicles and rummaged through the glove box and center consoles. No items were stolen or missing. None of the vehicles were locked at the time of the incident.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Ashbrook Dr. resident reported that an unidentified male subject threatened to shoot her when she asked the subject to turn down his loud music.
*Deputies responded to the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. where an unidentified subject threatened a store employee by pointing a handgun at them, stealing their cell phone, then ordering them to open the safe. When the safe was opened, the subject stole between $50,000 and $80,000 and fled the scene.
*A resident of the 14800 block of Briarwood Dr. reported that an unknown suspect entered their vehicle, without their authorization, and stole a handgun. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft.
Tuesday, March 28
*Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Westminster Place where a vehicle reported stolen from the city of Mesa was recovered near that location. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the recovery.
*A resident of the 33100 block of 142nd Place reported that an unidentified suspect damaged solar panels, glass panels and a lightbulb for a front gate lamp. The damage was estimated at approximately $200.
*A resident of the 16600 block of Emerald Dr. reported that a moving company he hired in Montana stole or misplaced his Baretta pistol sometime in the year 2022.
*A resident of the 16100 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported that an unidentified suspect used her identity to apply for a loan in the amount of $86,400. The resident became aware when she received delinquency notices in the mail. Through the notices, the resident learned that the suspect paid all but $12,000 dollars of the loan.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a female subject reported that a male assaulted her when he brushed against her butt with his crotch while passing her in a grocery aisle.
*A resident of the 16200 block of Balsam Dr. reported that an unknown suspect charged a resident’s credit card three times for approximately $5,000 in the span of one day.
Wednesday, March 29
*A resident of the 15000 block of Tanglewood Court reported an unknown subject entered a vehicle, without permission, and stole approximately $8 from a town resident. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident.
*Deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Malta Drive for a two-vehicle non-injury collision. One driver failed to yield the right of way and turned left in front of the other.
*A resident of the 16300 block of Segundo Dr. reported an unknown suspect spray painted vulgar words on the exterior wall of a house being rented by the resident.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that their ex-boyfriend was harassing them by contacting them on the phone, despite the protection order that barred him from doing so.