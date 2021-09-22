Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Sept. 9, through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
*On Thursday, Sept. 9, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their vehicle’s catalytic converter. The vehicle was in the parking lot of their complex.
*On Thursday, Sept. 9, an establishment in the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) defaced their property by writing on their structures with a permanent marker.
*On Friday, Sept. 10, in the 15000 block of Tumbleweed Drive, an unknown person made threats to physically harm another.
*On Friday, Sept. 10, a resident of the 15000 block of Blackbird Drive reported a subject violated a court order by going to a residence that they were ordered not to visit.
*On Friday, Sept. 10, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea Blvd. and FireRock County Club Drive where a vehicle collision was reported. A motorist stated a subject pulling a trailer changed lanes and the trailer collided with the front end of their vehicle.
*On Saturday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Almont Drive where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist made a left-hand turn from Almont Drive onto Palisades Blvd. and collided with another motorist. The motorist making the left-hand turn stated they did not see the other motorist until just prior to the collision.
*On Saturday, Sept. 11, an individual in the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported being assaulted. The individual was contacted by an unknown male subject who told the individual that they needed to slow down. The male subject then reached into the individual’s vehicle and slapped them. The male subject then kicked the individual’s vehicle.
*On Saturday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards where two subjects became involved in a domestic dispute that turned physical. Both involved parties sustained injuries during the altercation.
*On Sunday, Sept. 12, individuals at a residence in the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. became involved in a verbal argument. The parties were separated without incident.
*On Monday, Sept. 13, deputies received a report that an unidentified male subject went into a retailer in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and removed an electronic device without paying.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 11000 block of Teller Drive reported fraudulent activity. The resident was seeking employment and went through a hiring process with person(s) posing as an employer. Unknown person(s) sent the resident a check and requested they transfer funds to another account. The resident contacted the employer and discovered that the people he was in contact with were not affiliated with the employer.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 15, deputies received a report that an unknown subject caused damage to a men’s restroom at Fountain Hills High School in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd., where it was reported a subject in a vehicle was acting in an erratic manner. The subject was located and the incident was investigated. The investigation revealed the subject was impaired.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd., reported that a male subject assaulted him. The subject was someone with whom they had a previous conflict.