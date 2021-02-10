The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents in which deputies responded during the week from Thursday, Jan. 28, through Wednesday, Feb. 3.
*On Thursday, Jan. 28, a resident of the 11000 block of Indigo Drive reported they were contacted by a subject who identified themselves as the power company. The subject said that if the resident did not send them money via Zelle, their power would be shut off. This was a scam.
MCSO reported receiving several of these reports and want to make citizens aware that this is a scam operation they should not respond to.
*On Thursday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to the 13000 block of N. Verde River Drive where it was reported a resident used personal information for finical gain.
*On Thursday, Jan. 28, a resident of the 17000 block of E. Quail Ridge Drive reported that an unknown person used the resident’s personal information to obtain employment.
*On Friday, Jan. 29, deputies responded to the area of Fountain Park where it was found that a subject was operating a vehicle while impaired.
* On Friday, Jan. 29, a resident of the 17000 block of Hillcrest Drive reported they were contacted by a subject who identified themselves as the power company. The subject said that if the resident did not send them money via Zelle, their power would be shut off. This was a scam.
*On Friday, Jan. 29, a resident of the 15000 block of E. Palisades Blvd. reported finding a wallet in their front yard and turned it in to the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation to locate the owner of the wallet, it was discovered the wallet had been taken from a vehicle that was stolen.
*On Friday, Jan. 29, deputies responded to the 14000 block of N. Boxwood Lane for a report of residents involved in an altercation. A door to the residence was damaged.
*On Friday, Jan. 29, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Rock Drive where a driver reported that another motorist went into his lane, causing him to swerve off the roadway and collide with an embankment.
*On Saturday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades Blvd. where two vehicles collided. One of the drivers made a left-hand turn and did not see the on-coming vehicle.
*On Saturday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 15000 block of E. Palomino Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Saturday, Jan. 30, a resident of the neighborhood around Glenbrook Blvd. and Bainbridge Ave. turned in found property to the Sheriff’s Office. MCSO personnel was able to locate the owner and return the property.
*On Saturday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to the area of Palisades and Shea boulevards where a driver reported he swerved to avoid striking a pack of javelina and was involved in a collision. A witness reported seeing the vehicle swerve prior to the collision. The driver received a citation.
*On Saturday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported a barking dog. The owner of the canine was contacted and issued a barking dog notice.
*On Sunday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Caliente Drive where it was reported residents were involved in an altercation that caused property damage. Charges are pending.
*On Sunday, Jan. 31, a resident of the 15000 block of Stratford Circle reported a subject violated a court order.
*On Monday, Feb. 1, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that a subject, who was trespassed from their property, went to the residence while they were out of town.
*On Monday, Feb. 1, deputies found an impaired driver operating a vehicle in the area of Monterey Drive and Saguaro Blvd.
*On Monday, Feb. 1, a resident of the 13000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported receiving a call from a person who identified themselves as APS and told him that power would be shut off unless he paid an outstanding balance with a gift card. While trying to purchase the gift card, the resident was questioned about the purchase. When the subject, who was posing as the power company, was told the store would not allow the purchase they became upset and threatened physical harm. The call was an attempt to scam the resident out of money.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 9000 block of Monterey Drive reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Drury Lane reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Westby Drive reported that an unknown person(s) broke into their home and stole numerous items.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to the intersection of La Montana Drive and Palisades Blvd. for a two-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that one of the drivers failed to yield.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 15000 block of Camelview Drive reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 16000 block of Crystal Ridge Drive reported an unknown person(s) used a resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.