Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 15600 block of Richwood Avenue on Friday, Jan. 24. A man reported he was assaulted by a co-worker after an argument, saying he was punched in the face.
The other party admitted to the physical altercation and was charged with disorderly conduct- fighting.
The two were contractors working at the home.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, a resident of the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive reported seeing a suspicious male subject in the parking lot of an apartment complex checking doors to vehicles and entering into one vehicle and removing a GPS unit. The resident confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot. MCSO was contacted after the incident to take a report and was unable to locate the suspect in the area.
* On Tuesday, Jan. 28, a caller reported an unknown juvenile male on a scooter rode up to his parked vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. and attempted to look into his vehicle and attempted to open the vehicle doors. The car was locked and the subject was not able to gain access. This incident was captured on surveillance footage.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a resident of the 16700 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported someone unlawfully entered his unlocked vehicle as it was parked outside of a business and stole a radio, valued at $350.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a resident of the 17300 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported a care giver for his mother had made unauthorized purchases using his mother’s bank account.
*On Saturday, Jan. 25, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown person unlawfully entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his prescription medication.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, a resident of the 10400 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown male subject knocked on his door and asked him information about some work done on his vehicle. The victim allowed the subject to come into his home in order for him to obtain the information for him. Soon after the subject left, the victim noticed that two rings valued at approximately $3,500 were missing from inside the residence. The suspect was aware that the victim had some recent work done on his vehicle.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, an unknown male subject entered a store in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. and stole a cell phone in a package by concealing it under his clothing.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 28, a resident of the 16500 block of Lost Arrow Drive reported an attempted fraud as she was selling furniture on Craig’s List. She received emails from two individuals asking for her bank account number so they could deposit funds into her account in order to purchase the furniture she was selling. The seller did not provide the bank account number and did not suffer any financial loss.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 29, a person found a bag containing vehicle registration, other documents and drug paraphernalia in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd.. The items were turned over to MCSO and the vehicle registration check indicated the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Mesa. A check with Mesa PD revealed that they did have a report of a stolen vehicle involving the vehicle on the registration and Mesa PD made arrangements to take possession of the found property.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, MCSO responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of Kingstree and Saguaro boulevards. Once on scene it was discovered that a horse trailer that was loaded with trash had caught fire. The fire was contained to the trash in the back of the trailer. The driver was able to extinguish most of the flames and Fountain Hills Fire Department assisted by ensuring the smoldering debris was fully extinguished.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a motorist was booked into jail for aggressive driving on Saguaro and El Lago boulevards after he was observed traveling 71 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. He was also seen running a red light and a stop sign, and passing numerous vehicles in oncoming lanes of traffic.
*On Saturday, Jan. 25, a motorist was issued a criminal citation for criminal speed for traveling 67 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45 near Palisades and Palomino boulevards.
*On Sunday, Jan. 26, a motorist was arrested and booked into jail for criminal speed and reckless driving at Sunflower and Palisades boulevards. The motorist was allegedly traveling 98 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45, and while having four juveniles in the vehicle.
*On Sunday, Jan. 26, a motorist was stopped near Saguaro Blvd. and Indian Wells Drive and issued a criminal citation for driving on a suspended license. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute.
*On Thursday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards were a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection. The driver told deputies he became distracted for a moment and looked up and saw the traffic in front of him stopping for the signal. There were no injuries reported.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot at El Lago and Saguaro boulevards. One of the drivers reported minor injuries.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a motorist lost control of his vehicle near Palisades Blvd. and Thistle Drive after his tire struck the median curb as he was travelling on Palisades. The accident disabled his vehicle and debris from the accident caused damage to another vehicle traveling in the area as well. There were no injuries reported.
*On Friday, Jan. 24, a motorist was distracted when he reached down to pick up an item and struck the rear of another vehicle that was stopped near Palisades and Shea boulevards. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle was driving on a suspended license and was issued a citation for both the accident and the suspended license. No injuries were reported.
*Friday, Jan. 24, two vehicles collided in the parking lot at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. Both drivers provided differing accounts as to how the accident occurred. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, a motorist failed to safely yield to oncoming traffic at Palisades Blvd. and Sunridge Drive when she attempted to turn onto Palisades from a side street and struck a vehicle already travelling on Palisades. One of the drivers reported minor injuries as a result of the accident.
*On Monday, Jan. 27, an employee of a store in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported she was walking to her vehicle when she was struck by a car that failed to stop for a stop sign in the private parking lot of the business. The pedestrian was not injured, but shaken by the incident and the driver who struck her apologized and left the area.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 29, a caller reported that a vehicle drove off the roadway and struck several mailboxes to homes and damaged landscaping in the 17300 block of Grande Blvd. The vehicle left the area without reporting the incident to law enforcement.