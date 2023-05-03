The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 26.
Thursday, April 20
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 26.
Thursday, April 20
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Tabasco Circle to investigate an allegation of a domestic violence assault.
*Deputies contacted a known subject in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and arrested them for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect stole an electric bicycle, valued at approximately $1,100.
*A resident of the 16300 block of Emerald Dr. reported that two withdrawals, totaling about $1,000, were made from their bank account without their authorization.
Friday, April 21
*A resident of the 15400 block of Cabrillo Dr. reported they were receiving harassing text messages from a person they were previously in a relationship with.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Arroyo Vista Drive. A motorist was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The driver was later arrested and their vehicle was impounded.
Saturday, April 22
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where a resident reported that an unknown person scratched their vehicle with a key or other similar object while they were shopping at a local convenience store.
*Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Falcon Dr. A resident reported that the license plate was stolen from their travel trailer while it was parked at a storage facility.
Sunday, April 23
*Deputies responded to Rosita and Vallecito drives. A driver was involved in a single vehicle non-injury collision when they drove into a pile of gravel that was left on the roadway.
*Deputies responded along with the fire department to the 15500 block of Cavern Dr. for a reported bicycle fire that erupted in a residential garage. No persons were injured, and the fire was contained.
Monday, April 24
*Deputies responded to the 15900 block of Cholla Dr. where they investigated an allegation of assault by a local resident.
Tuesday, April 25
*A resident of the 16200 block of Rosetta Dr. reported that an unknown suspect entered their home unlawfully and stole a laptop computer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.