Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called by Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation staff to Desert Vista Park on Thursday, July 23, for an alleged criminal damage incident.
It was reported that a subject drove his vehicle onto the grass field and did “donuts,” causing damage to the field. Deputies located the subject and charges are being filed.
Parks employees called again on Tuesday, July 28, to report a similar incident at Four Peaks Park. Between 1 p.m. on July 24 and July 27, someone drove onto the field and drove “donuts” with a vehicle, causing damage. That suspect was not immediately known.
*On Thursday, July 23, a resident of the 12000 block of La Montana Drive called deputies to report an unwanted guest. The person was asked to leave the residence and did so with no issues.
*On Thursday, July 23, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a report of speeders in the area. Deputies responded to monitor the area for any traffic violations.
*On Thursday, July 23, a resident of the 16000 block of Montrose Drive reported they had been scammed out of about $3,100 dollars. The suspect presented themselves as a representative of Apple corporation. They told the victim that their computer had a virus and they would remove the virus in exchange for gift cards.
*On Thursday, July 23, deputies received a report of a deceased javelina in the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The Fountain Hills Street Department was notified to have personnel remove the javelina.
*On Thursday, July 23, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway for a reported rear-end vehicle collision. The driver stated the sun was in his eyes and he could not see the vehicle stopped for the red light and the front end of his vehicle stuck the rear of the stopped car.
*On Thursday, July 23, an unknown white male subject trespassed by jumping over a backyard wall in the 17000 block of Oro Grande. The subject was not located.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 11000 block of Baron Drive reported that his trashcan had been moved about a quarter mile from his residence and the contents were dumped into the neighbor’s yard.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Jacklin Drive reported that their trashcan had been taken.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Mountainside Drive reported someone had stolen a political sign from the front yard of a residence.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 14000 block of Edgeworth Drive reported that unknow persons had stolen a handgun out of their vehicle. The case is still under investigation.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 9000 Block of Monterey Drive reported that an unknown person had used their personal information in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, July 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Aspen Drive reported that unknown persons posed as representatives of a local establishment and tried to solicit I-Tunes gift cards. The subject discovered it was a scam prior giving gift card information.
*On Saturday, July 25, deputies responded when an unknown driver ran over two Fountain Hills street signs and utility equipment in the area of Fayette and Carmel drives. The suspect is still outstanding.
*On Saturday, July 25, deputies responded to a private property collision at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. Two vehicles back out of a parking spot and collided with each other. No one was injured.
*On Sunday, July 26, deputies received a report that a vehicle had struck a wall at Grande Blvd. and La Casa Drive. Deputies arrived on scene and investigated the incident and discovered the subject, operating the vehicle, was intoxicated.
*On Monday, July 27, deputies were called for a reported hit and run collision at Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains. They were told a white sedan backed out of a parking spot, struck another vehicle and then left the scene. The incident was witnessed, and the case is still under investigation.
*On Monday, July 27, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards. The investigation determined the cause of the accident was driver inattention. One of the subjects complained of injury.
*On Monday, July 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Last Trail Drive reported unknown persons came into their home and stole $400.
*On Wednesday, July 28, a resident of the 17000 block of Rand Drive reported unknown persons used their personal information in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.