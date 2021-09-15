Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Wednesday, Sept. 8.
*On Thursday, Sept. 2, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle del Oro reported an unknown person(s) defaced their vehicle by writing a derogatory slur on it.
*On Thursday, Sept. 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Ocotillo Drive reported hiring a company to do repairs on their sprinkler system. The vendor collected partial payment for the job and never performed the work. The company also allegedly made unauthorized charges to the resident’s credit card.
*On Thursday, Sept. 2, deputies received a report from a construction company working in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains that an unknown person(s) stole equipment from their jobsite.
*On Friday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported collision. A driver backed into a parked vehicle and then left the area without providing the necessary information. The driver was located and cited for the offense.
*On Friday, Sept. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Sol reported an unknown person(s) stole firearms from their residence.
*On Friday, Sept. 3, a U.S. Postal carrier working in the 16000 block of Ashbrook Drive reported a resident behaved in a disorderly manner when the carrier would not relinquish their package.
*On Friday, Sept. 3, a business in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported unknown subjects behaved in a disorder manner when they dispensed the contents of a fire extinguisher inside the establishment and broke exit signs.
*On Saturday, Sept. 4, a resident reported their car was stolen near the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. They reported an unknown person(s) stole the vehicle while they were sitting outside a business waiting for an acquaintance. While in the parking lot, an unknown subject contacted the resident. The subject told the resident they had a gun, demanded they exit the vehicle and took their vehicle. A short time later, another law enforcement agency became involved in a high-speed pursuit with the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Sept. 4, an employee of a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. reported being assaulted by another employee.
*On Sunday, Sept. 5, deputies responded to the area near Fountain Hills Blvd. and Sullivan Drive for a report of a single-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, deputies located an unoccupied vehicle off the roadway. The vehicle had extensive damage and appeared to have rolled over several times. A search for occupants was conducted but no one was located. The registered owner of the vehicle was located and informed MCSO that their vehicle had been stolen.
*On Sunday, Sept. 5, a local retail store in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) went into the store and took several electronical devices without paying for them.
*On Sunday, Sept. 5, a motorist traveling in the area of Fountain Hills Blvd. and Chama Drive reported becoming involved in an altercation with another motorist. The conflict was a result of merging traffic and one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle. During the conflict, the motorcycle operator damaged the other vehicle by punching the vehicle with their fist.
*On Monday, Sept. 6, a resident of the 17000 block of Fairway Court reported an unknown person(s) stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
*On Monday, Sept. 6, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards where there was a single-vehicle collision. A motorist lost control of their vehicle, went off the roadway and collided with a block wall. The investigation showed that impairment might have been a factor.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Ridgeway Drive reported an unknown person(s) entered their vehicle without his permission and stole personal property.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) entered their vehicle without permission and stole personal property.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 8, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to fraudulently open credit card accounts. The resident had identifying information stolen several days prior.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 8, a retail business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) went into the store and took several items of merchandise without paying for them.