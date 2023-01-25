The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 15200 block of Maple Dr. reported his son stole his vehicle and drove it without his authorization. The son was later located with the vehicle, admitted to never being given permission to drive it, and was later booked into jail.
*On Friday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 16400 block of Desert Sage Dr. reported an unknown suspect created a Facebook profile, using their identity, to solicit money from their Facebook friends.
*On Friday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a known suspect, along with two unidentified accomplices, was captured on surveillance camera stealing approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local business. The case is under investigation.
*On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to the area of Fountain Hills and El Pueblo boulevards where it was reported that a male subject was walking around a school with a rifle slung around their shoulder. Deputies contacted the subject and confirmed the weapon was an airsoft rifle.
*On Saturday, Jan. 14, the MCSO Bomb Squad responded to the 17000 block of Baca Dr. to retrieve emergency flares, considered to be explosives, from a town resident that kept them in a freezer for several years.
*On Sunday, Jan. 15, deputies responded to Saguaro and Grande boulevards. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver disregarded the traffic signal and turned into the other vehicle.
*On Sunday, Jan. 15, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s), through an online scam, accessed the resident’s bank account and made approximately $120 in charges.
*On Sunday, Jan. 15, a resident of the 14800 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole a large brass eagle statue which was mounted at the entrance of an apartment complex.
*On Sunday, Jan. 15, residents of the 16800 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported that their 16-year-old son became incorrigible after they took away his Xbox game console. The parents held down their son until deputies arrived.
*On Monday, Jan. 16, a resident of the 14600 block of Desert Vista Trail reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a vehicle by stealing items from within the unlocked vehicle.
*On Monday, Jan. 16, deputies responded to the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a male and female couple were trespassed from the business parking lot belonging to a local hotel.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains where a passenger was injured in a two-vehicle collision. One vehicle failed to yield to the other at a stop sign. The injured passenger’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive for a two-vehicle non-injury collision when one vehicle failed to yield to the other at a stop sign. There were no injuries because of this collision.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 15400 block of Thistle Drive reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized a vehicle by entering the vehicle and stealing personal items valued at approximately $600. The vehicle owner accidentally left the vehicle unlocked overnight.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 11000 block of Buffalo Dr. reported that in May 2022, their ex-wife picked up a letter opener knife and cut them with it.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Dr. reported their ex-wife was sending text messages to them in violation of their protection order.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 15400 block of Thistle Dr. reported that an unknown(s) suspect burglarized a vehicle when they entered the vehicle without permission and rummaged through the center console. No items were taken. The vehicle owners intentionally did not lock their vehicle overnight and did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where two unidentified suspects allegedly stole a shopping cart from a local business and abandoned it in the driveway of a nearby residence. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision. One driver failed to control their speed and rear-ended the vehicle in front of them.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that sometime in the last three weeks, an unknown suspect(s) burglarized an abandoned business when they entered the property to steal copper wiring, damaging property in the process.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. reported that his neighbor violated a protection order when the neighbor yelled and cursed at him outside of their residences.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains. An upset patron visiting a local salon became disruptive. After refusing to leave the premises, the disruptive patron was physically escorted off the property. During the escort, the patron struck the manager in the face.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 12800 block of Mimosa Dr. reported that their monthly subscription was delivered to their home and stolen by an unknown suspect(s).
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 16800 block of Last Trail Dr. reported they accidentally left their garage door unlocked and an unknown suspect(s) entered their vehicle and stole their purse and several other personal items.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. It was reported that unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds at an unknown target near this area. Shell casings were recovered from near this area; however, no persons were injured.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Firebrick Dr. where an unknown suspect(s) broke a window and burglarized a vacant home. The homeowners currently live in another state.