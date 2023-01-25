The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Wednesday, Jan. 18.

*On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 15200 block of Maple Dr. reported his son stole his vehicle and drove it without his authorization. The son was later located with the vehicle, admitted to never being given permission to drive it, and was later booked into jail.