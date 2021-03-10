The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that deputies responded to the following incidents from Thursday, Feb. 21, to Wednesday, March 3.
*On Thursday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported their ex entered their residence without permission and took several items. During the investigation, the complainant notified MCSO that the parties were in communication with each other and came to a resolution.
*On Thursday, Feb. 25, a deputy service aid assisted a motorist with a trailer that detached from their vehicle near the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive.
*On Thursday, Feb. 25, a resident of the 11000 block of Winchester Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their credit card to make unauthorized purchases.
*On Saturday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report that several juveniles were misusing the tennis courts by bouncing on the net at Golden Eagle Park. The juveniles were contacted and educated on the ramifications of possibly damaging town equipment.
*On Saturday, Feb. 27, a resident of the 12000 block of La Montana Drive reported seeing an animal being abused. Deputies investigated the incident and did not find any signs of abuse to the animal.
*On Saturday, Feb. 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Nicklaus Drive contacted law enforcement after becoming involved in a domestic altercation.
*On Saturday, Feb. 27, a resident of the 12000 block of Chama Drive reported loud music coming from a neighbor’s home. Deputies contacted the neighbor and requested they turn down the music.
*On Saturday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report of a loud party in the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. By the time deputies arrived on the scene the party was over.
*On Sunday, Feb. 28, a resident of the 16000 block of Sterling Way reported an unknown person(s) stole a gray Trek mountain bike from the front yard of their residence.
*On Sunday, Feb. 28, a resident reported their ex-spouse attempted to strike them with their automobile at the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway.
*On Monday, March 1, a resident of the 15000 block of Verbena Drive discovered their vehicle tires had been deflated. Deputies inspected the tires and did not see any sign of damage.
*On Tuesday, March 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Drive reported unknown person(s) used their personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, March 2, deputies located a person matching the suspect in a criminal damage case in the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive. Deputies determined the person was the alleged suspect and was subsequently cited for the crime.
*On Tuesday, March 2, a resident of the 17000 block of Rosita Drive reported being the victim of a Craigslist scam. The resident responded to an ad for a free item. The suspect posted the item was free, but the receiver had to pay for shipping of the item. The resident made a payment via Zelle, did not receive the item and was no longer able to contact the suspect.
*On Tuesday, March 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a reported vehicle collision. A motorist was struck as they were backing out of their property. Person(s) involved in the collision sustained non-life-threating injuries.
*On Wednesday, March 3, a resident of the 17000 block of San Marcus Drive reported hearing a loud noise which they described as sounding like a collision. They went outside to discover their vehicle, which was parked on the street, had received side mirror damage. The person responsible for the damage is still outstanding.
*On Wednesday, March 3, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Thistle Drive. Two subjects had become involved in a physical altercation which resulted in injuries. One of the parties involved was arrested and booked into jail for outstanding warrants.
*On Wednesday, March 3, deputies made a traffic stop at the intersection of Trevino Drive and Saguaro Blvd. where a driver was operating a vehicle while knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate.
*On Wednesday, March 3, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Centipede Drive where neighbors were in dispute over construction that was being performed.
*On Wednesday, March 3, deputies responded to Mountainside Drive where it was reported that neighbors had become involved in a dispute. The incident was documented in an incident report.