The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 3.
*On Wednesday, July 27, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Lamplighter Way for a single-vehicle collision. A driver, who was driving at excessive speeds on a wet roadway, lost control of their vehicle and collided with the median on northbound Saguaro Boulevard. Their passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.
*On Thursday, July 28, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. A motorist was traveling at 22 MPH over the speed limit. During the stop, it was found the driver’s license was suspended in relation to a previous DUI conviction. The driver was criminally cited for driving while suspended and for speeding.
*On Thursday, July 28, a resident of the 16500 block of El Lago Blvd. reported receiving a threatening text message on their phone from an unknown source. The resident believed the threats were made because of his political beliefs. An incident report was authored for informational purposes because the resident did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Friday, July 29, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a property damage collision. The driver of a U-Haul truck caused significant damage to the menu board sign and vacuum hoses of a local car wash when they attempted to make a U-turn out of the business parking lot. This incident happened overnight, so the driver checked into a local hotel and reported the incident the following morning, when the car wash was open.
*On Friday, July 29, a resident of the 15800 block of Cactus Dr. reported an unknown person had surreptitiously used their credit card to purchase 10 sink faucets, totaling $2,700. The purchases were flagged as fraudulent and denied by the credit card company.
*On Saturday, July 30, a resident of the 10400 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) had stolen decorative statues valued at approximately $75 from the front yard of their home.
*On Saturday, July 30, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole his green and gray Trek Mountain Bike from the front of his apartment complex.
*On Saturday, July 30, a resident of the 13400 block of Cliff Top Dr. reported they returned from vacation and believe their home was burglarized because their front door was unlocked. No signs of forced entry were observed, and no items were found missing from the home.
*On Saturday, July 30, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. where it was reported that after a heated argument, a boyfriend broke a broom handle, a vacuum cleaner, and several door handles at his girlfriend’s home. The boyfriend was arrested for criminal damage following the investigation.
*On Sunday, July 31, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. reported that several vehicles parked on private property were in violation of Fountain Hills Town Code. The matter was referred to Fountain Hills Code Enforcement for remediation.
*On Sunday, July 31, a resident of the 15400 block of Montgomery Rd. reported that his neighbor pushed him after a verbal argument. The neighbor denied the claim. There was insufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegations made.
*On Monday, Aug. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Technology Drive. The driver was cited when it was learned that their vehicle registration was suspended. Their license plate was seized in accordance with A.R.S statute.
*On Monday, Aug. 1, a resident of the 14800 block of Winston Ln. reported an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently withdrew $5,700 from their savings account at a US Bank in the state of Tennessee.
*On Monday, Aug. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. A Phoenix resident was cited for driving without a valid license after they were stopped for speeding. Their vehicle was impounded in accordance with state statutes.
*On Monday, Aug. 1, a resident of the 12400 block of Desert Sage Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) used her identity to open a credit card without her knowledge or consent.
*On Monday, Aug. 1, deputies arrested a town resident in the 15000 block of Ridgestone Dr. after they allegedly physically assaulted their father at a home near this location.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Oro Grande Dr. where a town resident collided with a parked vehicle after they fell asleep while driving near their home. No injuries were sustained from the collision.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Jackrabbit Trail reported an unknown suspect(s) used her identity to apply for a credit card at a Nordstrom department store. The credit card application was denied.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Ibsen Dr. reported she provided her personal information after she believed she obtained an online work-from-home job. After receiving a check and several strange correspondences, the resident believed the company to be fraudulent.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of Sundance Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) knowingly damaged a small barrel cactus on a hiking trail near this location.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Fort McDowell resident was arrested in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. after they were found passed out behind the driver’s seat of a still-running vehicle from a suspected Fentanyl overdose. The driver was treated at a hospital for the overdose. Criminal charges were submitted for driving under the influence.