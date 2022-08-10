The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 3.

*On Wednesday, July 27, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Lamplighter Way for a single-vehicle collision. A driver, who was driving at excessive speeds on a wet roadway, lost control of their vehicle and collided with the median on northbound Saguaro Boulevard. Their passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.