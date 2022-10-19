The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 6, through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

*On Thursday, Oct. 6, a resident of the 16600 block of Westby Dr. reported receiving a fraudulent check for an amount far more than the amount they were seeking for selling a motorcycle. The resident’s bank informed them of the fraudulent check and no monies or items were exchanged or lost.