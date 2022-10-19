The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 6, through Wednesday, Oct. 12.
*On Thursday, Oct. 6, a resident of the 16600 block of Westby Dr. reported receiving a fraudulent check for an amount far more than the amount they were seeking for selling a motorcycle. The resident’s bank informed them of the fraudulent check and no monies or items were exchanged or lost.
*On Thursday, Oct. 6, a town resident reported that about a week prior, their vehicle was struck while they were in the drive-thru at a local restaurant in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. The at-fault vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information.
*On Thursday, Oct. 6, a resident of the 15500 block of Greystone Dr. reported an unknown male subject pretended to be a bank employee through an online bitcoin scam and defrauded the resident out of $25,000 dollars.
*On Friday, Oct. 7, a resident of the 15500 block of Telegraph Dr. reported their identity was stolen and used to produce a poor-quality Arizona Driver’s License. The complainant became aware of the situation when she received the fake driver’s license in the mail, which included all her information except her license picture.
*On Friday, Oct. 7, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. where a female resident reported that she engaged in a verbal argument with a male resident near this location. It was determined during the investigation that no crime had occurred.
*On Saturday, Oct. 8, deputies responded to a reported vehicle collision on Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. A driver, while looking down at their phone, failed to stop their vehicle in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of them, causing a three-vehicle collision. No injuries resulted from the collision.
*On Saturday, Oct. 8, security personnel at a local business in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported that about a week ago, a known male shoplifted a toothbrush kit valued at approximately $60 dollars.
*On Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a town resident, who was learning to drive, accidentally accelerated their vehicle and collided with the rear of a parked car. There were no injuries resulting from the collision. The owner of the parked vehicle was alerted of the collision and provided required information.
*On Sunday, Oct. 9, a resident of the 13500 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that their family member criminally damaged their vehicle when they sliced the tires and keyed the passenger’s door.
*On Monday, Oct. 10, deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards where a driver reported they collided with the curb while trying to avoid another vehicle that unsafely merged into their lane. No collision occurred with the other vehicle and the driver did not sustain any injuries.
*On Monday, Oct. 10, deputies responded to Vista and Redrock drives where a town resident collided with an unattended parked vehicle as they attempted to back out of their own driveway. There were no injuries.
*On Monday, Oct. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Glendora Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) attempted to use their identity to open a credit card and to purchase services from GoDaddy.com.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 11, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards, where a driver reported that a vehicle in front of them intentionally backed up and collided with the front of their vehicle. There were no injuries.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 11, deputies responded to Saguaro and Grande boulevards for a collision involving two vehicles when one vehicle turned left in front of the other. Both drivers claimed they had a green light signal. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 11, MCSO deputies assisted with an investigation at a local residence. During a walkthrough of the home, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a resident reported they left their laptop at a local business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. the previous day. When they returned the following day to recover it, the laptop was missing. The caller reported the laptop as stolen.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 12, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was found the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The driver was arrested for excessive speed and for the warrant.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 12, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Emerald Dr. where two unrelated subjects were involved in a physical altercation following a road rage incident. Neither party sustained any injuries, and they did not wish to press charges.