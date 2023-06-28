The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 21.
Thursday, June 15
*A resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported an unknown subject sent offensive text messages to the victim’s cell phone.
*Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that an unknown subject removed a part from a vehicle while it was parked and rendered it unsafe to drive. It is unknown whether or not this was done intentionally.
Friday, June 16
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Aspen Dr. where a subject was booked into jail after discharging a firearm into the air at his residential property.
*A resident of the 17000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their wallet was stolen after it was inadvertently left near a cash register at a store. The victim’s credit cards were later used without his permission.
*Deputies received a report in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. a trailer was stolen by an unknown subject.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported unknown suspects shoplifted merchandise valued at approximately $1,000 from a retail store.
*A resident of the 14000 block of Del Cambre Ave. reported their bicycle valued at approximately $2,000 was stolen from a bike rack by an unknown suspect.
*Deputies received a report that an unknown subject attempted to run a victim off the roadway near Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
Saturday, June 17
*A resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported they were being harassed by a known subject.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported a credit card fraud incident.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Canyon Dr. reported an unknown subject damaged private property.
*Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported multiple unknown subjects were disorderly in the parking lot of a business.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Montgomery Rd. where it was reported former tenants of a residence made entry into the house and removed items belonging to the homeowner.
Monday, June 19
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sycamore Dr. where a physical fight was reported at a residence.
*Deputies responded to El Lago Boulevard and La Montana Drive where a domestic violence assault was reported.
Tuesday, June 20
*A resident of the 14000 block of Rosita Dr. reported a fraud incident resulting in monetary losses of approximately $30,000.
Wednesday, June 21
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Balera Drive. A subject was contacted on a welfare check and found to have an outstanding warrant. When being taken into custody on the warrant the subject assaulted a deputy and resisted arrest. The subject was booked into jail.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.