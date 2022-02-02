Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 20, through Wednesday, Jan. 26.
*On Thursday, Jan. 20, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards for speeding, the suspect allegedly traveling 56 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. It was determined by deputies that the driver’s driving privileges had been suspended. The driver was cited for both violations.
*On Thursday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported hit-and-run incident on private property. A vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and struck another vehicle traveling through the lot. The vehicle then fled without stopping and providing the required information.
*On Thursday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to Desert Vista Park for a reported dog bite at the dog park. Deputies were told that a female victim was bitten by an aggressive, large dog causing significant injury requiring transport to the hospital. The male subject with the aggressive dog left immediately and did not provide any information or aid to the victim. The owner was described as a white male subject in his 30s, thin, brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. He was seen leaving in a midsize SUV with possible beginning letters of the license plate being FB10. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.
*On Thursday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to the area of Fountain Hills and Shea boulevards for a report of a possible impaired driver. They located the vehicle and the driver was determined to be impaired and was arrested for DUI.
*On Thursday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of vandalism in the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue. An unknown person caused damage and threw trash inside the bathrooms at Four Peaks Park.
*On Friday, Jan. 21, deputies responded to a private property minor injury accident in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. A driver backed into a vehicle in the parking lot and then struck a barrier after the collision.
*On Saturday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where they took a shoplifting report from a business. Three suspects are seen on surveillance removing electronic goods and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise.
*On Monday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Palisades boulevards for a report of a private property, single-vehicle accident. A construction vehicle caused damage to the arm of the security gate to the community and left the scene without notifying the property owner or law enforcement. The driver was contacted and issued a citation for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
*On Monday, Jan. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Tumbleweed Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim received a credit card in the mail in her name for which she did not apply. Believing someone else had attempted to open an account using her personal information she called MCSO.
*On Monday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 12500 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported single-vehicle, non-injury accident in which the driver struck the exterior wall of the building. She told deputies her brakes had failed.
*On Monday, Jan. 24, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported a threat of physical violence made by a person.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 25, a resident of the 16400 block of Palo Verde Lane reported a vehicle being egged by two unknown females. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to the area of Telegraph and Sunburst drives in reference to an abandoned vehicle parked in the area. It was found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of the City of Scottsdale.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to the 17300 block of Baca Drive to take a report of a missing mailbox. The owner believed someone may have struck the mailbox with their vehicle and then taken it. It was noted the wood base that holds the mailbox was damaged.