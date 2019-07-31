The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two coyotes are being blamed for separate traffic collisions over the past couple of weeks.
*On Thursday, July 18, a motorist said they swerved to avoid hitting a coyote on McDowell Mountain Road near Rio Verde. It was 1:12 a.m. and the driver struck a guard rail to avoid the desert dog. There were no injuries.
*On Friday, July 19, at 12:58 a.m. a motorist was driving along Palisades Boulevard when a coyote ran into the road and the driver had to swerve to miss it. The vehicle rolled near Palisades and Sunburst Drive. There were no injuries.
*On Saturday, July 20, a deputy made a traffic stop in the 11600 block of Saguaro Boulevard and encountered a suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant in California with no bond. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail on a fugitive of justice charge.
*On Wednesday, July 24, a woman disrupted activity at a business in the 11800 block of Saguaro Boulevard when she began yelling and trying to fight with other customers. She was arrested and booked on disorderly conduct charges.
*On Tuesday, July 23, a resident of the 16600 block of Bayfield Drive reported an unknown suspect entered her home and removed several items. There was no sign of forced entry.
*On Saturday, July 20, a resident of the 15000 block of Escondido Drive reported someone had removed a package that had been delivered to their home and left on the patio. Suspect is unknown.
*On Monday, July 20, a business in the 17100 block of Shea Boulevard reported a subject who did not have funds to pay for services left the business without paying. They wished to prosecute and provided information that led to the suspect. The subject then offered to pay for the services and no charges were brought.
*On Tuesday, July 23, a woman reported an unknown suspect removed cash from her wallet that was in a dresser drawer at her residence in the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Tuesday, July 23, a resident reported someone stole merchandise from her shopping cart while she was in a store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The items had been purchased at another store.
*On Thursday, July 18, deputies investigated a collision at Saguaro and Grande boulevards. A vehicle stopped for a traffic light was struck from behind by another vehicle.
*On Wednesday, July 24, another rear-end collision occurred at Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. A motorist struck a vehicle stopped for the traffic light, explaining he was distracted and thought the light had changed.
*On Wednesday, July 24, there was a two-vehicle collision near Shea and Saguaro Boulevards. A motorist was changing lanes and struck a vehicle already in that lane.
On Saturday, July 20, a motorist struck a traffic sign at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards and walked away from the incident. A witness provided information on the identity of the driver and when deputies made contact they processed the driver for DUI and cited them for leaving the scene of an accident.
*On Sunday, July 21, a driver struck the rear of a second vehicle and left the scene. A witness and surveillance video captured the license plate number and the driver was contacted and cited for failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
*On Thursday, July 18, a motorist lost control of their vehicle in the 17400 block of El Pueblo Boulevard and struck three parked vehicles, including one in the driveway of a residence. The driver was investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol and charged with extreme DUI.