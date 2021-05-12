Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 5.
*On Thursday, April 29, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Sunridge Drive where there was a vehicle collision. While stopped for a red traffic signal, a motorist vehicle was struck from the rear. The investigation into the incident revealed the at-fault driver was impaired.
*On Thursday, April 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported unknown person(s) allegedly took their personal property.
*On Friday, April 30, a resident of the 17000 block of Hillcrest Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s personal information to fraudulently obtain a credit card and unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, April 30, deputies took a report by a resident that a contractor hired to perform work at their residence failed to do so. The resident gave the contractor a deposit for the work. The contractor did not perform the work and the resident has not be able to contact the contractor.
*On Friday, April 30, two residents became involved in an altercation where items in the home were damaged.
*On Saturday, May 1, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) broke into their storage unit and stole miscellaneous items.
*On Sunday, May 2, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. along with Rural Metro for a report of a fire. The fire was located and quickly extinguished. A resident was cooking on a grill and an ember strayed from the grill, igniting brush in the area.
*On Monday, May 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palo Verde Lane where a resident reported a subject sprayed what was described as “silly string” onto a resident’s vehicle. At the request of the resident, the subject was trespassed from the property.
*On Tuesday, May 4, deputies responded near the intersection of Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards where it was reported an unknown motorist conducted an unsafe lane change and stuck another vehicle. After the collision, the at-fault motorist fled the scene. The run vehicle was described as a black passenger vehicle with possible damage on the rear driver’s side.
*On Tuesday, May 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Kim Drive reported that an unknown person stole several collector cards from his collection.
*On Tuesday, May 4, a business in the 13000 block of La Montana Drive reported a subject was behaving in an unruly manner. Due to their behavior and at the request of the business, the subject was formally trespassed from the establishment.
*On Tuesday, May 4, a parked vehicle in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. was struck by a motorist. After the collision, the at-fault driver fled the scene. The run vehicle was described as a full-sized white pickup truck.
*On Tuesday, May 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Fairfax Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole two cacti from the front yard of his residence.
*On Wednesday, May 5, deputies took a report when a resident near the intersection of Blackbird and Boulder drives reported a large cross in a wash. The cross was reported to be 20 feet in length and covered with Christmas lights.
*On Wednesday, May 5, a motorist traveling near the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Sunflower Drive was going in the wrong direction on the roadway. When the motorist discovered this, they attempted to rectify the situation by driving over the median. They were not successful, and their vehicle became high centered in the process.