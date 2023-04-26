The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 13, through Wednesday, April 19.
Thursday, April 13
*Deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards. A driver was pulled over for driving 56 MPH in a 15 MPH school zone. The driver was criminally cited.
*A resident of the 16500 block of Fayette Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole a set of “Cobra” brand golf clubs from their garage. The clubs were valued at approximately $900.
*A resident of the 16900 block of De Anza Dr. reported that her ex-boyfriend took their shared children to a different state without notifying her, which violates their parenting agreement.
*A resident of the 11200 block of Teller Dr. reported that their fiancée assaulted them after an argument in their home.
Friday, April 14
*A resident of the 17300 block of La Pasada Dr. reported being hacked with a loss of approximately $70,000 when they received a call from a person that represented themselves as a Microsoft employee. The person convinced the resident that their bank account was hacked, got them to withdraw their funds, and transferred it to bitcoin.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Colony Drive. A driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the vehicle license plate was suspended for a prior insurance violation. The license plate was seized as part of the investigation.
*A resident of the 16500 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that an unidentified suspect created two false Twitter accounts in the resident’s name without their permission. The suspect then used those accounts to make threats toward a Fountain Hills elected official. MCSO determined that by statute no threat was made.
*A resident of the 15200 block of Fairy Duster Ct. reported an unknown suspect hit a resident’s backyard window when they shot an arrow at it. There were no injuries or damage reported to the window.
Saturday, April 15
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Boulevard and Hampstead Drive. The driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant for a prior watercraft-related citation. The driver was arrested for the outstanding warrant.
Sunday, April 16
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that her ex-boyfriend approached and knocked on her front door, which violated a protection order. Video evidence was provided and criminal charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*Deputies responded to the 14600 block of Briarwood Dr. A resident was arrested after it was confirmed they had an outstanding probation violation warrant for their arrest.
Monday, April 17
*Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Westby Dr. An unidentified black Dodge Charger crashed into a mailbox and a water irrigation line near this location and fled without leaving their information.
*Deputies responded to El Lago Boulevard and Desert Sage Drive where a driver collided with a parked vehicle while backing out of a parking spot. The driver reported they accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes. There were no injuries reported in this collision.
*A resident of the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that their neighbor was being disorderly when the neighbor pushed over their patio furniture without provocation. The incident was captured on video surveillance.
Tuesday, April 18
*A resident of the 14200 block of Oakwood Lane reported that her ex-husband was stalking her when he routinely drove by her residence and stared at her.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Olympic Way reported that their son stole approximately $4,000 cash from their home. It was reported that the son has financial power of attorney over the father.
*A resident of the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle when they entered the vehicle, without the owner’s permission, and stole approximately $85 in personal affects. The owner unintentionally left the vehicle unlocked while it was parked.
Wednesday, April 19
*A resident of the 15500 block of Teepee Dr. reported receiving a letter from the Department of Internal Revenue informing them that an unknown suspect used their Social Security number to apply for a job. The resident did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown suspect placed an air tag tracking device on their vehicle. The resident believes it was placed there by their ex-boyfriend, who they have had issues with.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that their ex-boyfriend showed up and knocked at their front door, in violation of their protection order.