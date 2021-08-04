Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 28.
*Saturday, July 24, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway where there was a single-vehicle collision. A motorist lost control of their vehicle, went off the roadway and collided with landscaping in the median of Shea Blvd. It was reported that weather conditions were a factor in losing control of the vehicle.
*On Saturday, July 24, a resident in the 11000 block of Pinto Drive reported two dogs were at large. Deputies arrived at the area and could not locate the animals.
*On Saturday, July 24, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards for a reported two-vehicle collision. One motorist was traveling westbound on Shea Blvd. when they encountered a vehicle that was either stopped or traveling very slowly. The motorist swerved to avoid colliding with the vehicle but was unsuccessful. After the collision, the driver of the slow-moving or stopped vehicle fled the scene on foot.
*On Sunday, July 25, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and La Montana Drive for a private property collision. It was reported a truck struck a parked sedan. The at-fault driver left the scene of the collision without providing the necessary information.
*On Sunday, July 25, a resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) damaged their mailbox.
*On Monday, July 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported an unknown person purchased an electronic device from a resident with a check. The resident later learned the check was fraudulent.
*On Monday, July 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Stratford Circle reported a subject violated a court order by making contact with them.
*On Monday, July 26, deputies received a report of aerial fireworks seen from the area of Palisades Blvd. and Panorama Drive. The source of the fireworks could not be located.
*On Tuesday, July 27, a resident of the 17000 block of La Pasada Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s personal information to open unauthorized accounts.
*On Tuesday, July 27, deputies responded to the vicinity of Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards for a vehicle collision. A resident reported he was traveling on the roadway when another motorist began to drive in his lane of traffic. The resident swerved to avoid colliding with the motorist, casing him to strike a curb and resulting in damage to his vehicle. The other motorist did not stop.
*On Tuesday, July 27, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown person took merchandise from the local retail store without paying for the items.
*On Tuesday, July 27, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gunsight Drive and Saguaro Blvd. A motorist was making a left-hand turn from Gunsight Dr. to northbound Saguaro Blvd. and, in the process of executing the turn, they collided with another motorist.
Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
*On Tuesday, July 27, two subjects became involved in a physical altercation. One of the involved parties fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The other involved party reported being physically assaulted during the conflict.
*On Wednesday, July 28, deputies emptied the medication collection box at Town Hall with a yield of 52 pounds of medication.