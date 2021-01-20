The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting deputies responded to the following incidents between Thursday, Jan. 7, and Wednesday, Jan. 13.
*Thursday, Jan. 7, a resident of the 12000 block of Mimosa Drive reported their vehicle was stolen. The case is under investigation.
*On Thursday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a resident reported javelinas were blocking the entrance into the complex, not allowing cars to ingress or egress. Javelinas left on their own.
*On Friday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where unknown persons had parked machinery on a lot without the owner’s permission.
*On Friday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the area of Palisades and Shea boulevards for a report of a non-injury vehicle collision. Two vehicles were making a left-hand turn when a subject in a third vehicle ran a red light. The first vehicle braked to avoid colliding with the vehicle running the red light, and the vehicle behind them rear-ended them. The vehicle that ran the red light did not stop and is outstanding.
*On Friday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where two drivers became involved in a verbal altercation while stopped at the intersection. As they proceeded from the intersection, one of the vehicles veered into the other’s lane of traffic and the rear end of their vehicle struck the front end of the other vehicle. After the collision, one of the vehicles stopped and the other continued. The run vehicle was described as a black Ford truck. This vehicle will have possible damage on the passenger’s side rear panel.
*On Friday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Mountainside Drive where a mother and son became involved in a physical altercation.
*On Saturday, Jan. 9, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a subject violated a court order by texting the protected party.
*On Sunday, Jan. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Montrose Drive reported unknow person(s) stole a fluorescent green “specialized” bicycle.
*On Sunday, Jan. 10, a resident turned in a found wallet.
*On Sunday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to a single- vehicle collision in the intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains. According to a witness, a vehicle entered the traffic circle at, in their opinion, a fast rate of speed. As the vehicle was proceeding through the circle, another vehicle entered into the circle and the vehicle went off the roadway and collided with a town sign. The investigation showed the vehicle that collided with the sign was traveling too fast for the road condition. The driver was issued a citation.
*On Sunday, Jan. 10, a resident turned in a found set of keys.
*On Monday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where two vehicles were involved in a collision. The vehicles were making a left turn from Shea Blvd. onto Fountain Hills Blvd. As they were making the turn, one of the vehicles veered into the other’s lane of traffic and they collided. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Panorama Drive where the contents of a trash truck caught fire during transit. Rural Metro arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire without incident.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 12, a resident reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot of a golf course and was eating. Unknow to him, the establishment closed and the parking lot was secured, thus not allowing him to leave the property. The subject had to leave his vehicle and return on the next business day.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 12, deputies assisted a stranded motorist in the area of Palisades Blvd. and Sunflower Drive.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle collision in the area of Palisades and Shea boulevards. A driver saw a vehicle moving at their side and released their foot from the brake and rolled into the back of the vehicle in front of them.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported that unknown persons stole a check that had been mailed and took the funds.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 15000 block of Acacia Way reported that sometime between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 29, 2020, an unknow person stole a firearm from their residence.