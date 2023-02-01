The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 25.

*On Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards where a bicyclist was involved in a minor injury collision when they rode their bicycle in front of a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign. The vehicle was traveling at low speeds at the time of the impact.