The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 25.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards where a bicyclist was involved in a minor injury collision when they rode their bicycle in front of a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign. The vehicle was traveling at low speeds at the time of the impact.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies received a report from a high school student that they were abused by their parent following an argument over cell phone use. The case was referred to detectives for investigation.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Laser Drive where an unidentified semi-truck backed into a water backflow valve, valued at approximately $200. The truck driver left the scene without leaving their information.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to Golden Eagle Boulevard and Aspen Drive where a resident reported that their neighbor was harassing them by tailgating their vehicle and by yelling at them near this location.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, a resident of the 17000 block of Oro Grande Dr. reported an unknown person(s) was attempting to use their identity to open a series of credit cards.
*On Thursday, Jan. 19, a resident of the 15400 block of Jojoba Lane reported that an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used their social security number to open a cable subscription service. The resident learned of the infraction after the cable bill was sent to collections.
*On Friday, Jan. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license after they were stopped for speeding. The driver’s license was confiscated.
*On Friday, Jan. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license plate after they were stopped for speeding. The license plate was confiscated and later destroyed.
*On Friday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Colony Dr. where a transient subject was trespassed from this location per the wishes of the property manager. The person returned to the property after being trespassed and was later arrested.
*On Friday, Jan. 20, a resident surrendered their firearms to the Sheriff’s Office after they were served with a court order. The firearm is being held for safekeeping until the order is no longer in place.
*On Friday, Jan. 20, a resident of the 15200 block of Verbena Dr. reported an unknown suspect gained access to their credit card information then ordered approximately $15,000 worth of items. The suspect later attempted to collect the items from the resident’s front yard before they were confronted. This case is under investigation.
*On Saturday, Jan. 21, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect(s) burglarized an automotive business where they damaged the garage door, damaged a vehicle door, and entered the business without prior authorization.
*On Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving more than 30 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane where a driver was criminally cited when they were found to be driving with a suspended driver license.
*On Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Abbey Ln. where it was reported that a town resident, allegedly in a drunken stupor and during an argument with their wife, slammed several chairs to the ground, damaging them in the process. Charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Ave. Town staff reported that four juveniles damaged a set of Red Push Pistache trees, valued at about $500, at the Four Peaks Park.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies made a traffic stop near Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. A driver was pulled over for speeding. As the deputy attempted to get the driver’s information, the driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle near Cavern and Sunflower drives. It was later determined that the abandoned vehicle was stolen and was later returned to the rightful owner.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, a resident of the 14600 block of Yerba Buena Way reported the license plates on their vehicle were stolen and replaced with another license plate with expired registration. The resident did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, a resident of the 16400 block of Arrow Dr. reported an unknown person hacked into his bank account, gained access to his username and password, and forged checks in their name. The resident’s stolen money was refunded by their banking institution.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, a resident of the 11200 block of Pinto Dr. reported their ex-boyfriend visited their home in violation of a previously served protection order. It was alleged that the ex-boyfriend stole vehicle keys and damaged a table while at the house.
*On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a male subject was trespassed from the location at the request of the property manager. The manager reported that the male subject continuously returned to the property and stole property from their business.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a driver collided into a bench on private property while rushing to an eye doctor’s appointment. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a resident of the 12200 block of Gambel Dr. reported their neighbor was harassing them by making strange humming noises that only she could hear. The resident was convinced she does not have a hearing problem but will check with their doctor.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Colony Dr. where a transient was arrested for the second time in a week for returning to a property they were previously trespassed from.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive where a motorist reported being involved in a vehicle pedestrian collision when an allegedly intoxicated pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck by the side of the vehicle. The pedestrian was found lying in the front yard of a home he did not live at, with a bottle of whiskey still in hand. The collision resulted in only minor injuries.