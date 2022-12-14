The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, a motorist reported a work van driving alongside him on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Pinto Drive sideswiped his vehicle and fled the scene.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 15000 block of Greene Valley Dr. alleged that a contractor accepted a $400 cash deposit to complete a sidewalk rail, but never completed the work.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, a resident reported they accidentally left a bank envelope with $1,000 in U.S. currency. When they returned, an unknown person had taken the cash envelope.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Indian Wells Drive. A driver was stopped for speeding, and during the stop, it was discovered the driver was never issued a driver’s license. The driver was cited and their vehicle was impounded.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. A driver was stopped for displaying expired registration. During the stop, it was discovered the driver’s license plate was suspended. The driver was cited and their license plate was impounded for destruction.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, it was reported that a Fountain Hills High School student had brought a THC vape device to school. The device was confiscated and the student was suspended.
*On Thursday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 16800 block of Gunsight Dr. reported their neighbor was intentionally harassing them by creating unreasonable noise and by pointing a camera at their door.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Crestview Drive for a reported single-vehicle collision. The driver reported that during a coughing spate, they drove onto the median on northbound Palisades Boulevard. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards. A motorist was stopped for not having a license plate light. During the stop, it was discovered the driver’s license plate was suspended. The driver was cited and their license plate was impounded for destruction.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, deputies responded with the fire department to Saguaro Boulevard at Sterling Way. While traveling on Saguaro a garbage truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. The truck driver was able to exit the vehicle and sustained no injuries.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd., where it was reported that a party of four, after eating their food at a local diner, fled the restaurant and did not pay their bill.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect stole their identity and attempted to use their credit card without prior authorization.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Jojoba Ln. reported calling a strange phone number after receiving a scam alert while browsing on their computer. The persons on the other side of the phone call obtained the resident’s identifying information and attempted using it to access his bank account information.
*On Friday, Dec. 2, a town resident reported that an unknown person stole their Facebook photograph from her profile, pretended to be them, and attempted soliciting their family members for money.
*On Saturday, Dec. 3, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported a female suspect grabbed items from a local business and walked out without paying for the merchandise. The suspect was later contacted and arrested for shoplifting. Some of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the business.
*On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies responded to Ashbrook and Bayfield drives where a pedestrian reported that their foot was run over by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene without stopping. The pedestrian did not suffer any broken bones from the collision and did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Sunday, Dec. 4, it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) used a town resident’s credit card to make purchases without the resident’s authorization.
*On Sunday, Dec. 4, a resident of the 16400 Block of Arroyo Vista Dr. reported that they received a box for the laptop computer they ordered via UPS delivery. The box was empty and appeared to have been opened previously.
*On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Overlook Ct. A suspect was arrested when, in a drunken stupor, they injured their mother, leaving her with bruises on both forearms.
*On Sunday, Dec. 4, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported receiving a threatening message via Snapchat from an associate that threatened to hurt them. The suspect later sent a picture of themself wielding a handgun.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, deputies made a traffic stop at Glenbrook and Fountain Hills boulevards, where a driver was stopped for speeding in a school zone. During the traffic investigation, it was found that the driver’s license was previously suspended for a DUI. The driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended license.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that an unknown person(s) hacked into a business email account and redirected a client to pay approximately $14,000 to an unrelated bank account.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, a resident of the 16000 block of Cascade Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) attempted to use their identity to sell property that did not belong to them. Phone numbers associated with the suspect originated from northern Mississippi.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect(s) broke two light fixtures belonging to a local church. The lights were valued at approximately $150.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, a resident of the 15000 block of Rocky Mountain Place reported an unknown suspect used a fraudulent check to withdraw approximately $9,000 from their checking account.
*On Monday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to Del Cambre and Calaveras avenues. An unknown suspect(s) broke a car window and stole a purse which was left inside. The purse contained approximately $160 in cash and miscellaneous credit cards.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a Fountain Hills High School student was suspended after they engaged in a physical altercation with another student.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 25 MPH over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive where an unknown suspect(s) stole an irrigation backflow pump from its ground-mounted base near this location.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a resident of the 30000 block of 168th St. reported that their neighbor trespassed onto their property and surreptitiously trimmed their trees without their authorization.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect stole two backflow devices and valves from a commercial building near this location.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Rand Drive. It was reported that an unidentified black sedan, allegedly belonging to an UberEATS driver, sideswiped an SRP vehicle, then fled the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle accident when they fell asleep behind the wheel and collided into several road signs near the traffic circle. The vehicle was incapacitated but the driver was uninjured.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a resident of the 15400 block of Blackbird Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s), without their consent, used their identity to open a Verizon wireless phone account. The resident became aware when they received a bill from the collection agency.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a resident of the 17000 block of Salida Dr. reported that they were threatened when their neighbor used crude language and threw tennis balls in their general direction. The issues began after a noise complaint.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a resident reported that his ex-girlfriend was violating his protection order by visiting the school attended by their shared child in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. alleged that their neighbor violated their protection order when a tree branch they were cutting fell across their shared wall and damaged their trailer.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a resident of the 17400 block of Brantley Dr. reported that an unknown person damaged the back door of their home. The time of the incident is unknown since the home has been vacant for the last six months.