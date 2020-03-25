Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received several calls regarding a suspicious woman on a bicycle in Fountain Hills on Friday, March 13.
Just before noon deputies received a report of the subject stopping at a residence and asking the homeowner for a ride due to her bicycle being broke. The homeowner told her no and the subject rode off on the bike. Later a subject matching the same description went to another residence inquiring about the location of a local business. Also, a local business reported the subject had entered their shop and asked for directions. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.
*On Monday, March 16, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Almont Dr. in reference to a non-responsive female subject. When MCSO arrived on the scene it was discovered the subject was deceased. This case is under investigation.
*On Friday, March 13, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that unknown person(s) opened a Verizon account using their personal information. The account was delinquent by several thousand dollars.
*On Friday, March 13, a resident of the 9000 block of Flying Butte reported receiving an anonymous phone call from a male subject. The caller threatened physical harm.
*On Friday, March 13, deputies received a report of a loud party in the area of 15000 Sunburst Dr. An occupant of the residence was contacted who stated they would keep the noise down.
*On Friday, March 13, deputies arrested a motorist for driving under the influence in the area of El Lago and Saguaro boulevards.
*On Friday, March 13, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported subjects being very loud. An occupant of the residence was contacted and stated they would keep the noise down.
*On Saturday, March 14, deputies received a report of a loud party in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. An occupant of the residence was contacted and told to turn down their music. They complied with the request.
*On Saturday, March 14, a resident of the 11000 block of Garland Circle reported an unknown person attempted to steal a trailer from the residence.
*On Sunday, March 15, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the area of the 17000 block of Salida Dr. The collision resulted in injuries. One subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Sunday, March 15, deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle collision in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. A driver subject backed into a parked vehicle.
*On Monday, March 16, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where subjects were involved a domestic dispute.
*On Monday, March 16, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a vehicle collided with several fixed objects. An investigation into the collision revealed the operator showed signs of impairment and will be charged with DUI.
*On Monday, March 16, deputies responded to a report of loud music in the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. Deputies were unable to locate the noise.
*On Tuesday, March 17, a resident of the 15000 block of Eagle View Court reported unknown suspect(s) broke into a residence and stole numerous items. This is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, March 17, deputies responded to the 13000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a report of unknown person(s) dumping litter in the area. The subject(s) left numerous leaking batteries in a resident’s trash can.
*On Tuesday, March 17, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Centipede Dr. in reference to a domestic dispute which resulted in injuries.
*On Wednesday, March 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported unknown person(s) stole money out of their wallet which had been in their residence.
*On Wednesday, March 18, deputies received reports of possible gunfire in the 11000 block of Cameron Court. The area was searched, and the source of the noise could not be located.
*On Thursday, March 19, deputies responded to the area of Tioga Drive and Desert Vista for a subject behaving in a disorderly manner by pushing and throwing rocks at people. The subject was charged with the crime.