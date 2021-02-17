The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to the following incidents in the week from Thursday, Feb. 4, through Wednesday, Feb. 10.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Palisades and Shea boulevards and the driver was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 13000 block of Sunflower Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Colony Drive where a subject abandoned a vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the area.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 11000 block of Valley Drive reported an unknown person stole and used their credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Acacia Way reported an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Greystone Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Thursday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) called and threatened to arrest the resident if they did not give them $1,000 in gift cards. This is a scam.
*On Friday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that a male subject went into the local business and left without paying for two cans of beer.
*On Friday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection was struck from behind by another vehicle. The at-fault driver reported they inadvertently removed their foot from the brake and rolled into the back of the other vehicle.
*On Saturday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported a male subject went to their residence and threatened physical harm. This act was a result of a home being “egged.”
*On Saturday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 11000 block of Indian Wells Drive reported a suspicious person parked on the roadway. Deputies investigated the incident and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle fled when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The subject was arrested at a location outside Fountain Hills by another law enforcement agency after they were involved in a vehicle collision.
*On Saturday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a resident reported their vehicle had been damaged while they were in a retail store. It appeared an unknown person “keyed” the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Pincushion Way reported that an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Saturday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to the area of Ibsen and Galatea drives where several residents reported hearing loud noises, possibly gun shots, fireworks or an explosion. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the source of the noise.
*On Sunday, Feb. 7, in the area of Trevino Drive and Appian Way, unknown person(s) broke into multiple residential mailboxes and stole some of the contents.
*On Sunday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Ibsen Drive where it was reported two subjects became involved in a physical altercation and nonlife-threatening injuries were inflicted. Charges have been sent to the town court.
*On Sunday, Feb. 7, deputies received a report of a male subject entering a retail store in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and stealing four rack of ribs and other items. The incident is still under investigation.
*On Sunday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Bainbridge Avenue where it was reported two subjects became involved in a domestic altercation. One of the subjects sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation.
*On Monday, Feb. 8, deputies received a report that two subjects became involved in a physical altercation in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. Investigation is pending.
*On Monday, Feb. 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Glendora Drive reported that unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 9, a resident of the 15000 block of Westridge Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive where it was reported that an unknown person(s), without authorization, went into a residence and stole several items.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 10, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Shea and Palisades boulevards and the driver provided law enforcement with false information, using another person’s information to identify themselves.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 10, a resident of the 11000 block of Pinto Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 10, deputies received a report from the Fountain Hills School District that a student was found to be in possession of what is believed to be a component of marijuana.