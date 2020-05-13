Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received a report on Thursday, April 30, from a resident of the 17300 block of El Pueblo Blvd. A woman told deputies she received a text message from someone claiming to be the pastor of a local church she attends. The text requested that she purchase an eBay gift card to help a person with cancer. When the victim agreed, the person claiming to be the pastor asked if she would pick up a couple of extra gift cards and they would drop money off to her later that day.
The victim purchased three gift cards totaling $400 and informed the suspect, who requested she provide them with the PIN numbers, which she did. The victim later contacted the pastor at the phone number she had saved for them and she learned that the actual pastor had not requested the gift cards and that she had been scammed.
*On Thursday, April 30, a resident of the 16700 block of El Lago Blvd. reported receiving text messages from a prospective business partner that he felt were threatening in nature.
*On Thursday, April 30, a loss prevention officer at a store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. detained a person for shoplifting alcoholic beverages from the store totaling over $125 and called MCSO. The suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting and trespassed from the store.
*On Thursday, April 30, a resident turned in a wallet to MCSO that they had found in the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains. Deputies were able to determine the owner of the wallet due to a name on a credit card inside. The wallet was returned to the owner, who stated he had recently left the wallet on his vehicle and drove away.
*On Friday, May 1, deputies responded with fire department personnel to the 16900 block of Pepperwood Circle. A sub-contractor, who was standing on scaffolding to paint, fell approximately 12 feet and suffered minor injuries. Due to the person’s location, a technical rescue was necessary, which included Fountain Hills Fire, Phoenix Fire, Scottsdale Fire, and Salt River Fire Departments.
*On Friday, May 1, deputies responded to the Golden Eagle Trailhead for a female hiker who suffered a heat-related illness while hiking. MCSO assisted the Fire Department and the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
*On Saturday, May 2, deputies responded to a report in the 16600 Block of Palisades Blvd. of a male subject who shoplifted approximately $150 of alcohol and consumed the alcohol in the store’s restroom area and then passed out in one of the aisles. Deputies arrested the subject on shoplifting charges and trespassed him from the store. He was booked into jail on the charges.
*On Saturday, May 2, a victim reported she had her vehicle door open to receive items from a store drive-through in the 16700 block of El Pueblo Blvd. At that time, a man behind her exited his vehicle and walked up to her and intentionally coughed on her three times. This caused the store employee to shut the door to the business in order to avoid the man coughing into the business. The victim then exited the drive-through in order to obtain the man’s license plate, however he continued to yell at her and she was unable to see the license plate number. The store employee had a similar account as to what happened and is working to provide surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.
*On Saturday, May 2, a resident of the 10600 block of Eagle Lane reported credit card fraud when she received an email from Walmart thanking her for her purchase of over $300, which she did not make. The credit card company was able to reverse the charge and the victim stated she had noticed several other small purchases on the same credit card that she did not make recently.
*On Sunday, May 3, a victim reported that his electric long board was stolen from outside a business in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. He left the board unattended as he ran inside the store.
*On Sunday, May 3, a resident of the 14800 block of Cerro Alto Drive reported a suspicious circumstance, saying that a drone was located in her backyard and then a remote for the drone was found a short time later.
*On Sunday, May 3, deputies received a report from a realtor for a property listed for sale in the 17200 Block of E. Parlin Drive that the front door to the home was damaged and now unsecured. Nothing was found missing inside the home, however there was approximately $400 worth of damage to the door.
*On Monday, May 4, a caller in the 16420 Block of Bainbridge Avenue reported a hit and run accident involving an unknown vehicle striking two garbage cans that were left on the street for trash pickup. The trash cans had been struck by a vehicle, causing damage to both, as well as damage to a neighbor’s landscaping.
*On Tuesday, May 5, MCSO received a complaint that a business in the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. was possibly violating the Governor’s Executive Order regarding social distancing and employees not wearing masks. The Deputy Service Aide went to the location and did not observe any violations of social distancing. The use of masks by employees of businesses is not a requirement in the order, but are CDC recommendations which are not enforceable by law enforcement.
*On Tuesday, May 5, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway where two vehicles were involved in a minor, non-injury accident. One vehicle was stopped for the red light and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The driver who rear-ended the stopped vehicle asked the other driver to not call law enforcement and he fled the scene when he was told MCSO had already been called. The driver was able to obtain a license plate number for the run vehicle, which came back to a residence in Fountain Hills. Deputies located the run vehicle with the driver still inside the vehicle and damage to the vehicle consistent with the accident. Deputies determined the driver was intoxicated and conducted a DUI investigation, however the driver was not cooperative and deputies had to obtain a search warrant to draw blood for analysis. The driver was released and DUI charges are pending crime lab results to determine blood alcohol concentration.
*On Wednesday, May 6, a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Shea and Palisades boulevards when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two security gates at the FireRock Country Club. The vehicle also damaged landscaping belonging to the Country Club as well. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.