The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
*On Thursday, Aug. 4, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (77MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Thursday, Aug. 4, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (76MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Friday, Aug. 5, a resident of the 16000 block of Desert Sage Dr. reported an unknown suspect attempted to use his wife’s personal information to apply for a credit card without her consent.
*On Friday, Aug. 5, a victim reported an unknown suspect damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her work in the 13000 block on Fountain Hills Blvd. This case is ongoing.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported his cousin used his identity to purchase firearm parts without his permission. This case is ongoing.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 16000 block Palo Verde Lane reported an unknown suspect threw a fast food container containing beans at his vehicle.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 10000 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported unknown suspect(s) stole lawn ornaments from her residence.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, a suspect assaulted a deputy during an arrest for criminal damage in the 15000 block of Desert Willow Dr. There were no injuries as a result of the assault.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 15000 block of Eagle Crest Rd. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole a dump trailer from his driveway.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 16000 block of Leo Dr. The driver backed her vehicle into a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. One driver rear-ended a vehicle when both vehicles made an abrupt stop. Minor injuries were reported.
*On Saturday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a collision on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. A motorist reported another driver attempted to merge into his lane, causing him to swerve into the median, hitting a cactus and then hitting a curb and causing damage to a tire. No injuries were reported.
*On Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies arrested a motorist for DUI charges during a traffic stop at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Palisades boulevards.
*On Monday, Aug. 8, a motorist was cited for criminal speed (76MPH in a 50MPH zone) during a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane.
*On Monday, Aug. 8, deputies cited a motorist for criminal speed (77MPH in a 50MPH zone) during a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane.
*On Monday, Aug. 8, a resident of the 10000 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported suspect(s) unknown stole metal animal figures and ripped out three ground-mounted driveway lights.
*On Monday, Aug. 8, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and stole a 9mm Taurus pistol.
*On Monday, Aug. 8, a resident of the 13000 block of Sunset Dr. reported an unknown suspect was harassing her through written mail.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 9, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (84MPH in a 50MPH zone) during a traffic stop.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a resident of the 16000 block of Venetian Lane reported unknown suspect(s) burglarized his home, stealing items with an estimated value of $40,000.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a resident of the 13000 block of Hamilton Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) burglarized his vehicle, taking about $580 in cash.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies responded to Keith McMahan Drive and Avenue of the Fountains for a single-vehicle collision. The driver reported being distracted and struck the curb. Minor injuries were reported.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies received a report that an unknown suspect unlawfully entered private property and stole a catalytic converter from a truck in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd.