Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Wednesday, Nov. 24.
*On Thursday, Nov. 18, a deputy was involved in a non-injury traffic collision with another vehicle at Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards. The deputy failed to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that had to stop abruptly.
*On Thursday, Nov. 18, a resident of the 16400 block of Tombstone Dr. reported the loss of a backpack that contained a firearm and prescription medication.
*On Friday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to the 12500 block of Saguaro Blvd. where they formally trespassed an individual at the request of a business owner.
*On Friday, Nov. 19, a motorist was stopped for speeding on Saguaro Boulevard at Bond Drive It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days, pursuant to ARS28-3511.
*On Friday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of an assault in which a female was assaulted by a male and a female subject who left the area prior to deputies’ arrival.
*On Saturday, Nov. 20, deputies took a report of a hit and run incident at Parkview Avenue and Verde River Drive in which a parked tractor trailer was struck by an unknown vehicle during the night, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 20, a resident of the 15600 block of Cabrillo Drive reported littering in which the victim indicated a neighbor has been throwing gum on their driveway dozens of times over the past few months.
*On Sunday, Nov. 21, deputies responded to a report of a house fire in the 11000 block of Indigo Dr.
*On Monday, Nov. 22, a resident of the 16400 block of Trevino Dr. reported a fraud in which the victim said he was contacted by a police department in Arizona to advise him they had arrested a subject who had cashed a check potentially written by him, which he did not issue.
*On Monday, Nov. 22, deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive. Two vehicles collided in the intersection of the four-way stop. One driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers stated they stopped at the stop sign. One driver indicated he never saw the other vehicle until the collision.
*On Monday, Nov. 22, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Ave. for a reported assault at the business in which one man allegedly assaulted another and left the business before deputies arrived.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 23, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, injury collision at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Chama Drive. A driver pulled out onto Fountain Hills Boulevard after he believed an oncoming vehicle was slowing to turn. The other driver admitted to initially turning on their turn signal and slowing to make the turn, however they realized it was the incorrect street and turned off the turn signal and the other vehicle pulled out and the collision occurred. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one was transported to the hospital.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 23, a resident of the 16700 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a residential burglary in which it appeared a suspect gained entry to the residence by damaging the front door.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 23, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. to take a report of a shoplifting incident. The business reported three females entered the store and stole alcoholic beverages valued at nearly $1,000.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 24, deputies stopped a motorist at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards and cited the driver for criminal speed for allegedly traveling 77 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50.