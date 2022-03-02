Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 17, through Wednesday, Feb. 23.
*On Thursday, Feb. 17, a resident of the 10000 block Arista Lane claimed he was being harassed due to police being called to his house multiple times by his neighbors reporting his dog barking.
*On Friday, Feb. 18, a victim reported his frisbee was stolen by an unknown suspect in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Friday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported unknown suspect(s) stole his handgun and ammunition from his vehicle.
*On Friday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 17000 block of Choctaw Circle claims three vehicles were stolen from a location where he stored the vehicles. Current evidence shows the man who owns the storage lot had the vehicles removed via private tow.
*On Saturday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. where a subject was involved in a single-vehicle collision resulting in minor injuries. The driver was arrested for DUI-related charges.
*On Saturday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a victim reported suspect(s) keyed the hood of his car while it was parked. Cost to repair the damage was not immediately determined.
*On Sunday, Feb. 20, a victim reported he was assaulted by another male while at a local business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. The suspect was arrested on assault charges. No injuries were reported.
*On Sunday, Feb. 20, deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a man reported a suspect broke three of his vehicle’s windows after getting into a verbal argument. Charges are being sent to the County Attorney.
*On Monday, Feb. 21, deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported a suspect used offensive language and gestures to provoke the victim’s physical retaliation. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.
*On Monday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 25000 block of Danny Lane in Rio Verde reported a package containing $50 worth of items was stolen from the front of her property. No suspect information.
*On Monday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way reported suspect(s) unknown damaged her vehicle’s windshield. The estimated cost of the damage is $365.
*On Monday, Feb. 21, a subject was trespassed from a local business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. after disruptive behavior.
*On Monday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Drive reported her purse was stolen and her credit cards were used several times without her permission. No suspect information. The cost of the purse and its contents was $700, and the amount of the charges was around $1,100.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 22, deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Point Drive and cited a motorist for speeding, allegedly traveling 52 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35, and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 22, a resident of the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way reported she was defrauded of about $2,000 over a rental scam. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 22, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported someone used her identity to apply for two $8,000 loans. No suspect information.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a victim reported the front passenger window of her vehicle was broken and her purse was stolen from inside. No suspect information. Estimated cost of the damage to be $580.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect shoplifted $1,800 worth of items from a local business.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect shoplifted merchandise valued at $1,200 from a local business.