The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Sept. 21.

*On Thursday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole her purse and backpack from her unlocked vehicle while she visited with family in Fountain Hills. The suspect(s) then attempted to use her credit card to purchase items. The purchase transaction was denied.