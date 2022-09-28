The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Sept. 21.
*On Thursday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole her purse and backpack from her unlocked vehicle while she visited with family in Fountain Hills. The suspect(s) then attempted to use her credit card to purchase items. The purchase transaction was denied.
*On Thursday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where security for a nearby business reported that two suspects, who were captured on surveillance video, stole two vacuums valued at approximately $850 dollars.
*On Thursday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to the 15600 block of Robin Dr. A town resident was criminally cited when they collided with a neighbor’s wall, then left the scene without leaving their information as required by law.
*On Thursday, Sept. 15, a town resident turned in an $100 bill which they found wrapped around the side-view mirror of their vehicle. It was believed the bill was purposefully placed on the vehicle to spread toxic chemicals.
*On Friday, Sept. 16, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway for a vehicle collision. A driver failed to stop her vehicle in time and collided with the rear of another vehicle. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Friday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 16400 block of Lone Mountain Road in unincorporated Maricopa County reported that someone was surreptitiously trying to scam people by selling property she owned. The victim was alerted of the fraud by her neighbor and had never put her house up for sale.
*On Friday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 17000 block of Ledferd Lane turned in a bag of a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, that they found at their home.
*On Friday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 15000 block of Mustang Drive reported an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently obtained their information and attempted buying items online with their credit card information.
*On Saturday, Sept. 17 deputies responded to the 14800 block of Fayette Drive where two identified suspects burglarized the McDowell Mountain Elementary School when they stole a scooter and other miscellaneous items from the playground. This case is under investigation.
*On Saturday, Sept. 17 a business owner in the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that a female suspect stole a blouse, valued at $70 dollars, and left the store the store without paying.
*On Saturday, Sept. 17, a town resident reported that an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle, stole their sunglasses, and damaged the ignition switch. Total repair cost was valued at $718 dollars.
*On Sunday, Sept. 18, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd: reported an unknown suspect(s) rummaged through their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in front of their residence. No items of value were believed to have been taken.
*On Monday, Sept. 19, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Crestview Drive for a single vehicle, non-injury collision. A town resident struck a median near this intersection. The driver alleged that an uninvolved vehicle swerved in front of her vehicle, causing her to lose control.
*On Monday, Sept. 19, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Balera Drive. A driver was criminally cited for driving 25-miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Sept. 19, deputies responded to Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. A town resident reported that, during a road rage incident, an unknown male subject kicked the back passenger door of their vehicle, which caused a dent in the door.
*On Monday, Sept. 19, a resident of the 16500 block of Lost Arrow Dr. reported that in a fit of rage, her husband punched a door and caused damage to their shared residence.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 25-miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Del Cambre Ave. where Town staff reported that an unknown suspect(s) burned a piece of poster board onto the newly resurfaced basketball court at Four Peaks Park.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 30-miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 33-miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 97-MPH in a 50-MPH zone.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a driver was arrested, following a traffic stop, when it was determined they were driving under the influence of alcohol.