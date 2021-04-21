Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, April 8, through Wednesday, April 14.
*On Thursday, April 8, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and Indian Wells Drive where a resident reported a motorcyclist lost control of their motorcycle and fell. The operator of the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Thursday, April 8, deputies responded to a report of two residents involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties involved in the altercation was arrested.
*On Thursday, April 8, a deputy made a traffic stop near the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and Rand Drive. During the investigation it was discovered the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on the active warrant.
*On Friday, April 9, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro and Shea boulevards for a reported vehicle collision where a motorist was backing out of a parking spot and collided with another vehicle. The other vehicle left the scene without giving their information.
*On Friday, April 9, deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and La Montana Drive where a motorist was making a left-hand turn from La Montana onto north bound Saguaro Blvd., and in the process, collided with another vehicle.
*On Thursday, April 9, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards where a motorist reported they were traveling westbound on Shea Blvd. and stopped for a traffic light. While stopped at the traffic signal, another motorist drove into the rear of their vehicle and then left the area at what was described as a high rate of speed.
*On Friday, April 9, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Fountain Hills Blvd. and Brainbridge Avenue where a resident reported hearing what they described as multiple gunshots. Deputies checked the area and could not locate the source of the noise.
*On Saturday, April 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Palo Verde Lane reported that an unknown person(s) defaced their vehicle and home by using items with eggs.
*On Saturday, April 10, deputies received a report of an incident in a parking lot near the intersection of La Montana Drive and El Lago Blvd. A motorist damaged another unattended vehicle. The driver called MCSO to ensure the proper information was left on the unattended vehicle.
*On Saturday, April 10, a local retailer in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a male subject left the establishment without paying for several items. The subject was reported to have previously stolen items from the retail chain.
*On Saturday, April 10, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived on the scene and were not able to locate the source of the noise.
*On Sunday, April 11, deputies made contact with a subject near the intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains and arrested the subject. The suspect was taken to jail for outstanding warrants.
*On Monday, April 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Fayette Drive reported that an unknown person(s) cut several branches from a tree at their residence.
*On Monday, April 12, a resident of the 15000 block of Cactus Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain goods and services.
*On Monday, April 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) stole a package from their home.
*On Tuesday, April 13, a resident of the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. reported that they noticed jewelry missing from their home. During the time this occurred, they had contractors working in the home.
*On Wednesday, April 14, an unknown person(s) broke a book exchange cabinet at Four Peaks Park. This incident is under investigation.
*On Wednesday, April 14, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue for a reported single-vehicle collision on private property. While parking their vehicle, a motorist’s vehicle lunged forward and struck a building. The driver sustained non-life- threatening injuries.
*On Wednesday, April 14, deputies responded to a report of a resident being assaulted by a family member. The victim sustained injuries as a result of the altercation and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.